A Mob of Eagles fans Pelted Vikings Fans With Full Beer Cans

As Vikings fans headed into the game on Saturday, they were greeted with full cans of beer — to the head. Eagles fans lobbed bottles at them then, and again at the Vikings team bus as they left.

Videos show Eagles fans shouting obscenities as they wreaked havoc on the fans just trying to pass by.

A few fans tried to make up for their bad behavior by donating nearly $11,000 to Vikings coach Mike Zimmer’s foundation.