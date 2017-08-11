slides: 5 Takeaways From Patriots 31-24 Loss to Jacksonville in Preseason Game 1

This catch by #Patriots Rookie Austin Carr is STUPID pic.twitter.com/ilfhbCNf6i — Jared Tokarz (@NFLDraftInsider) August 11, 2017

Jimmy Garoppolo started and played into the third quarter and threw two touchdown passes, but the New England Patriots fell 31-24 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in game one of the preseason.

Garoppolo played into the third quarter, going 22 of 28 with two touchdown passes.

Big Plays Cost Patriots

Garoppolo found K.J. Maye on a five-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 17 to start the third quarter following a 7 play, 74-yard drive.

From there, Jacksonville would regain control.

On the Jaguars very next possession, running back Corey Grant ran 79 yards to the end zone to make the score 24-17 following a Jason Myers extra point.

Jacksonville would add to their lead just before the end of the third quarter when quarterback Brandon Allen hit Dede Westbrook on a 42-yard pass to give Jacksonville a 31-17 lead after a Myers extra point.

The Patriots would get it back to a one score game on a three-yard touchdown run by D.J. Foster to make it 31-24, but were unable to tie the game.

Jacoby Brissett went eight of 13 for 88 yards in a little over a quarter of action.

Next Up

The Patriots next preseason game is on Saturday, August 19 at 8 p.m. against the Houston Texans.

The Patriots also announced that August 14 will be the final training camp practice open to the public.

Patriots players with notable struggles in preseason opener: CB Cyrus Jones, S Jordan Richards, RB D.J. Foster, LB Elandon Roberts. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 11, 2017

Dion Lewis getting a lot of carries tonight suggests he's behind Burkhead on depth chart. Wonder if Lewis & Bolden are fighting for 1 spot — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 11, 2017

Prev Next Jimmy Garoppolo Jimmy Garoppolo made the start and played into the third quarter before being replaced by Jacoby Brissett. His best work came during the two-minute drill at the end of the first half. Garoppolo led the Patriots on a 9 play, 76-yard drive resulting in a touchdown pass to Austin Carr in the back of the end zone. Garoppolo led the Patriots on another scoring drive to open the third quarter. This one totaled seven plays and 74 yards and resulted in in a touchdown pass to K.J. May to tie the game at 17. He finished the game 22 of 28 for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Prev Next Cyrus Jones Cyrus Jones is in a battle to make the team as the third corner back for nickel packages. In this game, Jones was beat in the second quarter on a 97-yard pass from Jacksonville's Chad Henne to Keelan Martin. During the play, Jones looked up for the ball too early and Martin was able to pull away. Jones got beat again in the third quarter on a 42-yard pass resulting in a Dede Westbrook touchdown. Prev Next Dion Lewis Dion Lewis was one of the only Patriots regulars to play in the game, and played an entire half. Lewis carried the ball 7 times for 32 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also added four catches for 23 yards. Brandon Bolden also saw action in the game, running for 33 yards on five carries. The two could be in a battle for the last running back spot in a loaded backfield. Prev Next Deatrich Wise Patriots rookie Deatrich Wise took a knee to the head in the first quarter and did not return. Wise was the Patriots fourth round draft pick in the 2017 draft out of Arkansas. Prev Next Austin Carr Wide receiver Austin Carr stood out for the Patriots. Carr hauled in five passes for 44 yards and had a leaping touchdown catch in the back of the end zone just before the half. Carr is in a battle to make the team at a wide receiver position that is already well stocked. Carr is an undrafted rookie out of Northwestern University. PHOTO: Patriots Prev

