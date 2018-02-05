2.

Gisele Caroline Bündchen — According to press reports, Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen tried to convince her husband to retire from football during this past offseason. After watching Gronk’s concussion in the AFC Championship and then Brandin Cook’s head injury in the Super Bowl, the pressure on Brady will only increase.

According to Sports Illustrated, Bündchen did it by trying to get Brady’s college teammate and friend Jay Feely to help her during a vacation this past spring.

Feely, a retired NFL kicker, told Sports Illustrated, “She was trying to get me to convince Tom to stop playing. She was dead serious.”

Feely says that he told Brady to "play as long as you can."

This news comes after Bündchen said in a May interview with CBS that Brady had suffered unreported concussions.