#25 URI Begins A-10 Title Defense Against VCU, WRIU’s Kinch Weighs In

The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team will open up their A-10 Tournament against eighth-seeded Virginia Commonwealth (VCU).

The game will be a rematch of last year’s A-10 championship game in which URI beat VCU 70-63.

“I would expect Rhode Island to be an angry team, this is a team that knows it can perform better than it did perform, so you can expect them to come in focused and angry,” said WRIU general manager and play-by-play man Ben Kinch on GoLocal LIVE on Thursday.

Tip-off is set for noon.

Hurley’s Potential Departure Looms

Rhode Island will take the court among rumors and reports that head coach Dan Hurley could be leaving after this season.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Hurley is Pittsburgh’s number one option to replace Kevin Stallings.

Yahoo Sports adds, "The race for Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley will be fascinating. Pittsburgh should have the jump on landing him."

“There is always going to be rumors, it is just here say. The only person who really knows what is going on in Dan Hurley’s mind is Dan Hurley. He is a guy that likes to keep his cards close to the chest, so I think the only time we are ever going to know what he chooses is when he makes that decision,” said Kinch.

URI vs VCU This Season

URI and VCU only met once this season, with Rhode Island rolling to an 81-68 road win on February 2.

“It’s tough to look into that game, both teams have been trending in different ways with Rhode Island’s momentum slumping and VCU has all their momentum coming off a nice win over Dayton,” said Kinch.

In the game, sophomore Cyril Langevine had a career-high 18 rebounds and added 12 points for a double-double.

E.C. Matthews added 18 points while senior Jared Terrell had 16 points.

“That last game was interesting because it was the emergence of Cyril Langevine this season. Langevine was a really big presence in the paint last season and he kind of fell off at the beginning of this season, but boy what a game he had against VCU,” added Kinch.

NCAA Ramifications

URI is a lock to make the NCAA Tournament, the only question is where will they be seeded.

As of Thursday night, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has URI as an eight seed and playing Kansas St. in the first round.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has the Rams as a seven seed and playing Texas in the first round.

Both Palm and Lunardi told GoLocalProv in a phone interview that a loss in the quarterfinal round to VCU could be costly.

“If they were to lose in the quarterfinal, they could fall to an 8/9 game and then you are in a toss-up game just to play the #1 seed,” said Lunardi.

Palm added, “If they win the A-10 Tournament, who are they beating? It’s not like they are beating Michigan State. They can pretty much only hurt themselves at this point. It’s not like picking up a second win over St. Bonaventure is going to move them from a 7-seed to a 4-seed.”

Lunardi told GoLocalProv that he thinks Rhode Island can get back to a six-seed at best with an A-10 Tournament win.

