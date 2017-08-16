24-Hour Ultra Marathon Returns to Bristol’s Colt State Park

The Anchor Down Ultra Marathon is returning to Colt State Park for the third year in a row.

The marathon begins on Friday, August 18 at 7 p.m. and ends on Saturday, August 19 at 7 p.m.

The Race

There are six and 12 hour version of the race running simultaneously.

Anchor Down Ultra draws 200 competitors to Rhode Island including athletes from as far away as Jerusalem, California, and Hawaii.

The course is a 2.45 mile loop through the grounds at Colt State Park.

A mile and a half of that is pavement and then the runners get a change of scenery as they cut onto the trails along the water for the additional mile.

“We like to keep this event authentic to Rhode Island and running. Colt State Park is the perfect venue for our race,” said Jason Paganelli, CEO of True North Running.

Click here for more information

