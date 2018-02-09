2018 Winter Olympics By The Numbers

The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang is just days away and there are tons of facts to know before they get started.

“Russia and global conflict are still big themes four years after the Olympic community left Sochi’s seaside slopes. The simmering political soap opera between Russia and the United States has gotten hotter. Russia will not be formally represented in PyeongChang due to a massive doping scandal,” said WalletHub.

To get you set for the Olympics, WalletHub has put together a cool chart of things you need to know before the games begin.

Related Slideshow: The Greatest Rhode Island Olympic Hockey Players

Prev Next Bryan Berard Olympic Team: 1998



Born in Woonsocket, Berard was a member of the U.S. men’s hockey team in 1998. A graduate of Mount St. Charles Academy, Gerard played 11 seasons in the NHL for six NHL teams including the Boston Bruins. He was the first overall pick in the NHL draft in 1995. His career accolades include winning the Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy in 2004 for his exemplary sportsmanship. Prev Next David Emma Olympic Team: 1992 A graduate of Bishop Hendricken High School, Emma played for the U.S. Men’s Hockey Team at the 1992 Winter Olympics. He also represented the U.S. at the World Championships in 1991 and 1999. Emma went on to play five seasons in the NHL for the New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers, and Boston Bruins. Emma, a native of Cranston, is currently the Managing Director, Partner at Masterson, Emma and Associates at HighTower. Prev Next Chris Terreri Olympic Team: 1988 Born in Warwick, Terreri was the goaltender for the U.S. Hockey Team at the 1988 Winter Olympics. He also played for the U.S. at the Worlds Championships from 1985-1987 and again in 1997. Terreri also served as goaltender for Providence College from 1982-1986 – winning the 1985 NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Championship MVP. He would go on to play 14 years in the NHL and win two Stanley Cups.

Lisa Brown-Miller Olympic Team: 1998 This Providence College graduate won a gold medal at the 1998 Olympic Games in Nagano. She is one of just three players to have played on six U.S. National teams. While at PC, Brown-Miller earned All-Eastern College Athletic Conference honors as a sophomore, junior, and senior. In addition to hockey, she also played softball at PC.

Robert Gaudreau, Sr. Olympic Team: 1968 One of the greatest Brown University hockey players of all-time, Gaudreau was a member of the 1968 U.S. Olympic hockey team. He was first team All-Ivy three years in a row and a two-time All-American. Gaudreau ended his Brown career as the school's most productive defensemen with 35 goals and 55 assists. He is a member of the Brown University Hall of Fame.

Sara DeCosta Olympic Team: 1998, 2002 Born in Warwick, DeCosta won a gold medal at the 1998 Winter Olympics and a silver at the 2002 Winter Games. A graduate of Toll Gate High School and Providence College, DeCosta posted impressive statistics in the '98 Olympics recording a 1.59 goals against average and a .875 save percentage as goaltender. Decosta was named the USA Hockey Women's Player of the Year in 2000 and 2002. In 2002, she was named a Sports Ethics Fellow by the Institute for International Sport. DeCosta currently lives in Warwick with her husband and three children.

Katie King-Crowley Olympic Teams: 1998, 2002, 2006 King, a Brown University graduate played for three U.S. women's hockey teams – including the gold medal winning team at Nagano. Aside from her gold, King also has a silver medal from the Salt Lake City Games and a bronze from Turin. In addition to playing hockey at Brown, King also played softball, and was even named the Ivy League Softball Player of the Year in 1996. She is currently the head coach of the women's hockey team at Boston College.

Tom Mellor Olympic Team: 1972 Mellor, a Cranston native, won a silver medal as a member of Team USA at the 1972 Winter Olympic Games in Sapporo. He also represented the U.S. at the Ice Hockey World Championship tournaments in 1971, 1972, and 1973. A graduate of Boston College, Mellow was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 1970 and played 26 games in the NHL.

Keith Carney Olympic Team: 1998 Born in Providence, this 17-year NHL veteran was a defenseman for the 1998 Men's Olympic team that competed in Nagano. One of just 29 players to appear in 1,000 NHL games, Carney retired in 2008 as a member of the Minnesota Wild. As a college athlete, Carney was named to the NCAA East First All-Star Team for the 1990-1991 season and the NCAA East Second All-American Team for the 1989-1990 season.

Brian Burke Olympic Team: 2010 Born in Providence, Burke was the general manager for the U.S. men's hockey team for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Burke is currently the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager for the Calgary Flames. A former Friar, Burke was captain of the Providence College hockey team in his senior year.

Karen Thatcher Olympic Team: 2010 This Providence College graduate won a silver medal as a member of the U.S. women's hockey team at the 2010 Winter Olympics. In addition to winning a silver medal, Thatcher won a gold at the Women's 4 Nations Cup in 2011. Prior to transferring to PC, Thatcher played her freshman year at Brown University. Her many career accolades include being named to the Providence Hockey East All-Decade Team and winning the John Carlton Award in 2002.

Paul Guay Olympic Team: 1984 Born in Woonsocket, Guay represented the United States in the 1984 Olympics in Sarajevo – scoring one goal for Team USA. Guay, who graduated from Mount Saint Charles High School, played eight NHL seasons for several teams, including the Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins, and New York Islanders.

Clark Donatelli Olympic Team: 1988, 1992 Born in Providence, Donatelli played center for Team USA at the 1988 Olympics in Calgary and the 1992 Games in Albertville. A graduate of Boston College, Donatelli would go on to play for both the Providence and Boston Bruins. He is currently the head coach of the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers.

Gerald Kilmartin Olympic Team: 1952 Born in Providence, Kilmartin won a silver medal at the 1952 Winter Olympics in Oslo. A graduate of Bryant University, he also played for the United States at the 1947 and 1949 World Championships.

Cammi Granato Olympic Team: 1998, 2002



Considered one of the greatest female hockey players of all time, Granato helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano. Granato, who attended Providence College, also won a silver medal at the 2002 Olympics.



She is a member of the International Hockey Hall of Fame, the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, and the NHL Hall of Fame.

























































