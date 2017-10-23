2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race Kicks Off in Spain, Comes to Newport May 8

The 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race kicked off on Sunday morning in Alicante, Spain.

The United States team Vestas 11th Hour Racing features three sailors with Rhode Island connections including skipper Charlie Enright of Bristol, co-founder Mark Towill from Brown University and crew member Nick Dana from Newport.

The Race

The 13th edition of the race will cover over 45,000 nautical miles over nine months while passing through 12 cities.

The only North American stopover will take place from May 8 to May 20, 2018 in Newport.

Volvo Ocean Race in Newport

The race was last in Newport in 2015 and saw more than 130,000 people visit the Race Village at Fort Adams State Park between May 5 and May 17.

In comparison, 65,000 visited Newport for the 2012 America's Cup finals.

The large crowds during the 12-day event ranked Newport ahead of Abu Dhabi and on equal footing with Cape Town, even though Newport’s population is a fraction of those ports.

