The New England Patriots finished the regular season with an overall record of 14-2, good enough to clinch the number one seed in the AFC playoffs and a first-round bye.

New England will not play their first playoff game until Saturday, January 14 at 8:15 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. They will face either the Dolphins, Raiders or Texans in the divisional round.

"I think for us as players, we don't like to get engrained in one team and then you've got to play another team, so for us it's just getting better ourselves and working on the things we haven't done well that the coaches will show us throughout meetings this morning and trying to get better at those things," said Patriots safety Devin McCourty.

Before the playoffs begin, GoLocalProv.com, with the help of Vines, takes a look back at the 16 plays that define the Patriots regular season.

Check Out the Slideshow Below for the 16 Defining plays of the Patriots Season.

