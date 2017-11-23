16 Game Winning Streak Over, Celtics Fall to Miami 104-98

Not giving up without a fight ☘️ pic.twitter.com/BtaXq7ozXM — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 23, 2017

The Boston Celtics 16 game winning streak is over.

The Celtics fell 104-98 to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, ending the fourth-longest winning streak in team history. It is also the 22nd longest winning streak in NBA History.

The loss drops the Celtics to 16-3 on the season.

Celtics Rally Falls Short

The Celtics trial day as many as 18 points int he game, and were down by 14 halfway through the fourth quarter before nearly coming back again.

The Celtics went on a 13-0 run to cut Miami’s lead to 91-90 with 3:14 left to play.

Miami’s Dion Waiters would score the next six points, including a three that bounced off the top of the backboard, hit the rim and went in to put the Heat of 97-90.

The Celtics would not get closer than five points the rest of the way.

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 23 points, while Jayson Tatum added 18 points.

Next up

The Celtics return to action on Friday, November 24 when they host the Orlando Magic.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Cavs now own NBA’s longest winning streak following that Celtics loss to Heat. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) November 23, 2017

Cavs have Celtics-Heat on in the locker room and half the team are sticking around to watch the finish intently. When Kyrie scored to make it 97-92, LeBron chimed in: “Hell of a finish. Beautiful” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 23, 2017

