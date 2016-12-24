slides: 16 Biggest Sports Stories of 2016

Despite Rhode Island being the smallest state, it produced some of the biggest and best sports stories of 2016. Some of which could even be considered historic.

In 2016, we saw the Brown men’s lacrosse team make it to the NCAA Final Four, Providence College men’s basketball win an NCAA Tournament game, and another Rhode Island team reached the Little League World Series.

The year also saw the New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady serve a four-game suspension for his role in Deflategate, and a Rhode Island hockey icon get inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame.

Those moments and more make up the 16 biggest sports stories of 2016.

See the Biggest Stories of 2016 in the Slideshow Below.

Related Slideshow: 16 Biggest Sports Stories of 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.