12 Missed Free Throws, 18 Turnovers Send URI to 73-62 Loss at Richmond

The URI Rams turned the ball over 18 times and missed 12 free throws en route to a 73-62 loss to Richmond on Wednesday night.

The Rams record drops to 4-3 in the A-10 and 12-7 overall. Richmond improves to 6-2 in the A-10 and 12-8 overall. The loss puts the Rams in 6th place in the A-10.

Richmond Runs Past URI

Leading 13-9 with 12:52 to play, the Spiders would go on an 18-7 run capped off by a De’Monte Buckingham free throw with 2:01 to play.

URI’s Kuran Iverson would tip in a shot with 55 seconds left to get the Rams to 18 points before the half.

In the final 13:47 of the first half, the Rams would only score nine points and trail 31-18 at the half.

After trailing by as much as 21 points in the second half, the Rams would get as close as eight, 58-50, after an E.C. Matthews jumper went down with 3:20 to play in the game.

Richmond would increase their lead back to 13 points, 63-60 and would hold off the Rams the rest of the way. URI would get no closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Rhode Island misses an opportunity on the road against Richmond. The Atlantic 10 is looking more and more like a 1 bid league this year. — Daily Bracketology (@bracketology3) January 26, 2017

The Leaders

Matthews led the Rams with 16 points on 6 of 15 shooting from the field, while Jared Terrell followed up with 11 points on 4 of 14 shooting from the field.

Matthews and Terrell were the only two players to reach double-figures in scoring.

Next up

The Rams return to action on Saturday when they host St. Bonaventure at the Ryan Center.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

