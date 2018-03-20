Wednesday General Assembly Sessions, Hearings Canceled Due to Storm
Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Sessions are expected to resume on Thursday with committee hearings to occur as currently scheduled. Committee hearings that were scheduled tomorrow will be rescheduled on later dates.
See the Latest from National Weather Service Below
Winter Storm Warning
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Taunton MA
402 AM EDT Tue Mar 20 2018
CTZ002>004-MAZ011>019-RIZ001>004-201615-
/O.UPG.KBOX.WS.A.0008.180321T1200Z-180322T1200Z/
/O.NEW.KBOX.WS.W.0008.180321T1200Z-180322T1200Z/
Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Eastern Hampden MA-
Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-
Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-
Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Northwest Providence RI-
Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-
Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon,
Putnam, Willimantic, Springfield, Milford, Worcester, Foxborough,
Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth,
Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich,
East Greenwich, Warwick, and West Warwick
402 AM EDT Tue Mar 20 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to
14 inches are expected.
* WHERE...Northern Connecticut, Northern Rhode Island, much of
Massachusetts including Springfield, Worcester, and Boston.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be very difficult to
impossible. Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
