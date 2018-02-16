WATCH: Deputy AG Rosenstein’s Announcement of Indictment of 13 Russians
Friday, February 16, 2018
The indictment follows an investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller III.
According to the indictment, "some defendants, posing as U.S. persons and without revealing their Russian association, communicated with unwitting individuals associated with the Trump Campaign and with other political activists to seek to coordinate political activities."
Watch the Press Conference Above
