Unions Full Court Press to Block PawSox Deal Going Before Voters
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
The PawSox are requiring Rhode Islanders to provide approximately $40 million in subsidies for their new stadium.
Union bosses have made it clear they are boycotting Mattiello and other House Democrats fundraisers unless they agree to hold a vote on the PawSox deal.
"Look, we're asking for a vote, and you'll see the building trades send the message that we want a vote. That's all we want -- and of course their support as well. If we can't get a vote on the floor I don't think you'll see labor support anyone from the Speaker down who didn't want a vote," said Michael Sabitoni of the RI Building and Construction Trades Council. "How can I spend political action money if we can't get a vote on the floor? It's one person worried about his own re-election -- I think you can safely say there'll be a lot of attention, over attention, on this week."
In response, Mattiello replied, “Fund-raising is an unpleasant part of the job but it is necessary to get elected. I appreciate those who support me and my House colleagues and the work that we do on behalf of the people of our state. I believe it is inappropriate to demand a certain outcome and tie it to fund-raising. The more points of view that are expressed to elected officials on all the issues, the better the outcome. I will continue to enact policies that best serve the people.”
Mattiello, who fought off a challenge by GOP candidate Steve Frias in 2016, may face Frias again in 2018. Mattiello won by less than 100 votes in 2016 and in recent months Frias has gone door-to-door in the district Mattiello’s represents.
“One of the options the House is considering is putting this issue to the voters in a referendum. Should the Senate pass their stadium bill, the House Finance Committee will hold a hearing on their bill in the near future. We encourage the public to continue to express their views and contact members of the House Finance Committee, which will be making a recommendation to the full House, on this issue,” added Mattiello.
Mattiello’s District 15 is representative of voters across the State. In October GoLocal released polling by Harvard’s John Della Volpe which found little support for public funding for the stadium. SEE THE FULL POLLING RESULTS BELOW.
Unions Demanding Action
The battle for the control of the State House is playing out over the PawSox stadium plan's approval.
Senate Finance Committee Chair William Conley issued a statement on Saturday that said, “Resorting to referendum because an important public policy matter is difficult or controversial is a betrayal of the fundamental principles of representative democracy. As elected representatives and leaders, it is our responsibility to study and debate complex public policy questions on behalf of our constituents. It is what we are elected to do."
"If start doing things of this nature -- putting the PawSox on the ballot -- where does it end?" said Sabitoni. "If you start to line up who's in favor and not in favor of, there's just one guy opposed [to a General Assembly vote]. Everyone from the Governor, Lt. Governor, Treasurer, Secretary, and Mayors -- who's not it favor? If Mattiello doesn't like it he should go down and vote like everyone."
"I expect it to come out of Senate tomorrow, and I think there'll be a lot of attention put on House and Speaker -- and he'll get it from Blackstone Valley caucus, who I was told he promised an up or down vote if it came over," said Sabitoni.
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
