Tuesday’s General Assembly Sessions, Hearings Canceled Due to Storm

Due to the impending snowstorm that is expected to drop as much as 18 inches of snow on Rhode Island starting on Monday night, all General Assembly sessions and hearings have been canceled for Tuesday.

Sessions are expected to resume on Wednesday with committee hearings to occur as currently scheduled. Committee hearings that were scheduled tomorrow will be rescheduled on later dates.

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

722 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

Northern Worcester MA-Central Middlesex MA-Southern Worcester MA-

Western Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-Southern Bristol MA-

Dukes MA-Northern Middlesex MA-Northwest Providence RI-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-

Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI-

Including the cities of Barre, Fitchburg, Framingham, Lowell,

Milford, Worcester, Foxborough, Norwood, Taunton, Fall River,

New Bedford, Vineyard Haven, Ayer, Foster, Smithfield,

Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick,

West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, Newport,

and New Shoreham

722 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING

TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15

inches, with localized amounts up to 18 inches, are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, eastern and southeastern

Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be very difficult to

impossible, including the morning commute on Tuesday and

possibly the evening commute on Tuesday. Be prepared for

significant reductions in visibility at times. Tree branches

could fall due to strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

