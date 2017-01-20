slides: 21 Facts About the Presidential Inauguration
Friday, January 20, 2017
On Friday Donald Trump will take the oath of office to be the 45th President of the United States. GoLocal has teamed with Graphiq to deliver 21 insights into the inauguration. Take a look at the history and this year's Presidential event.
Related Slideshow: Trump Inauguration
Related Articles
- Taveras Inauguration Speech: Read Advance Excerpts Here
- FULL TEXT: Pawtucket Mayor’s Inauguration Speech
- FULL TEXT: Chafee’s Inauguration Speech
- Taveras Announces Inauguration Plans
- Chafee Plans ‘Frugal’ Inauguration
- Don Roach: I Didn’t Watch the Inauguration
- NEW: Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza’s Inauguration Speech
- Gay Marriage Becomes Law - Chafee’s Inauguration Speech ‘11
- 2015 Mayoral Inauguration and Program of Events Announced
- New England Fleece Blankets to be Used at Presidential Inauguration
- Providence Students Planning Walkout to Protest Trump Inauguration Friday
- Carol Anne Costa: Inauguration 2015 - epiphany
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It