Trillo Names Smith Director of Communications for 2018 Campaign
Friday, August 03, 2018
“I am pleased Joe Trillo has asked me to join his executive team, as he amps up his campaign to be Rhode Island’s next governor. I have known Joe for a long time, consider him a friend and enjoy working with him because of his inventive and creative nature. Joe’s enthusiasm to refine how state government works for taxpayers is a message I want to help communicate to voters,” said Smith.
Smith started her role on Friday, August 3 and will act as the liaison between the campaign and all media outlets.
“I am delighted Raina has agreed to join my campaign for governor. As someone I have worked with in the past, I know her work ethic, creativity, and commitment to what she sets her mind to, is second to none. With her extensive background as a Director of Communications with political offices, as well as having worked in television and radio, I know she is the perfect person to effectively communicate my message to voters and the media,” said Trillo.
About Smith
Prior to joining the campaign, Smith served as Director of Communications for the House Minority Office where Trillo served as House Minority Whip.
Previously, she was Director of Communications for the office of Rhode Island Secretary of State A. Ralph Mollis.
A familiar name and face in local broadcasting, Smith also worked as a television news reporter with WPRI-TV and ABC6 News and on the morning show for WPRO-AM radio.
