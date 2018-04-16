Trillo Fires Back at Fung “Minions”
Monday, April 16, 2018
Trillo released the following statement:
Independent candidate for governor Joe Trillo is taking issue with rumors being spread by Mayor Allan Fung and minions working for his campaign for governor.
Allan Fung and his supporters have taken to spreading rumors and lies about my run for governor, as reflected by a Fung supporter in a recent Opinion piece in the Providence Journal (Criticism of Fung is Unfair and Politically Motivated, Apr. 11, 2018). Just as in his last failed race for governor and his history as mayor of Cranston, Allan Fung has a problem with telling the truth and thinks he can only win by spreading lies about his opponents.
Today, I’d like to officially and publicly set the record straight:
- I did NOT get in this race as a spoiler or to help Gina Raimondo win.
- I am NOT working with Gina Raimondo or “providing her with talking points to use against Allan Fung.
- I am NOT running to get my step-daughter a job.
- I am NOT going to back out of this race!
In fact, I am Allan Fung’s worst nightmare, given he could only get 36% of the vote in the last election (vs. Bob Healy’s 21%, with Healy reportedly spending just $40 on the race). Amazingly, Fung’s popularity hasn’t grown at all, despite four years of campaigning (according to the WPRI/RWU poll).
I am in this race to win and defeat Allan Fung AND Gina Raimondo and every other candidate in the race. I believe both the state Democratic and Republican parties are dysfunctional right now and is one of the key reasons for me running as an Independent candidate. Running as an Independent gives voters an opportunity to select a candidate that is not beholden to any political party and all the sleazy backdoor dealings and favors associated with both parties.
Furthermore, what Mayor Fung did with the Cranston police during the 2013 police ticketing scandal and his direct role in it is despicable. Perhaps he is trying to deflect from his own inept and diabolical leadership by levying unfounded allegations against his opponents.
Mayor Fung also repeatedly takes credit for the success and popularity of Garden City and Chapel View shopping plazas in Cranston. Taking credit diminishes the vision and hard work of the owners of both properties who might take issue with that. The developers of both properties would have succeeded with or without Allan Fung in the Mayor’s office. He is an absentee Mayor while he runs for Governor, and has been for at least 4 years of his Mayoral tenure. This, of course, is at the expense of the already cash-strapped and taxed-to-death Cranston taxpayers. Daffy Duck could have been in the Mayor’s office and both Garden City and Chapel View would look the same, today.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Trillo Has “Real Problem” with Frias Not Supporting Trump
- Trillo Calls for Boycott of Entertainers Who “Rant” Against President
- NEW: Rep. Trillo Named Honorary Chairman of Trump for President Campaign in RI
- BREAKING NEWS: Trillo Asked Robitaille to Drop Out for Caprio
- Trillo Introduces Wisconsin-Style Bill in RI
- Trillo: Trump is “Entirely Correct” on National Anthem and NFL
- “I Won’t Be Politically Correct,” Said Former State Rep & Trump Campaign Chair Trillo on LIVE
- Trillo Calls for Investigation Into RI’s Illegal Sanctuary State Actions
- Gubernatorial Candidate Trillo Says “No Simple 100% Solution” to Protecting Schools
- LIVE: Trillo on Trump’s State of the Union—& Surrogate Mark Burns in RI on Friday
- Trillo Announces For Governor as Independent - Does That Doom RI GOP?
- Trillo Blasts Mayor Elorza for Municipal ID Program