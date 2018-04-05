Trillo Calls for Investigation Into RI’s Illegal Sanctuary State Actions
Thursday, April 05, 2018
Trillo is appealing to the U.S. Attorney General for the Justice Department to investigate Rhode Island’s illegal sanctuary state actions and the officials who are allowing those actions to happen.
Trillo was the Rhode Island Chair of President Donald Trump's Presidential campaign.
Trillo Released the Following Statement:
“Like many communities across the country, our state and municipalities are trying to cope with the repercussions of such blatant disregard for the law. Unfortunately, our governor and other state officials continue to publicly denounce and refuse to enforce our federal immigration laws. Illegal immigration and sanctuary status are given priority over the concerns of citizens and our communities. These activities put additional strain on our schools, hospitals, and social services, while contributing to additional crime on our streets. As we have seen in California in recent weeks, we are reaching a breaking point which demands immediate action by the Justice Department to enforce U.S. law in response to defiance by a handful of states, seemingly acting in coordination to push sanctuary status.
Concerted actions such as the Department of Corrections (ICE) detainer policy, the Community Safety Act in Providence, municipal ID cards for illegal immigrants, and now opposition to citizenship questions on the census, are all examples of policies aimed at circumventing federal immigration laws. Even worse, state officials work behind the scenes to restrict our law enforcement community, putting pressure on our department of Corrections and Public Safety to release criminal ICE detainees onto our streets.”
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Trillo Has “Real Problem” with Frias Not Supporting Trump
- NEW: Rep. Trillo Named Honorary Chairman of Trump for President Campaign in RI
- Trillo Introduces Wisconsin-Style Bill in RI
- BREAKING NEWS: Trillo Asked Robitaille to Drop Out for Caprio
- Trillo Calls for Boycott of Entertainers Who “Rant” Against President
- Trillo: Trump is “Entirely Correct” on National Anthem and NFL
- LIVE: Trillo on Trump’s State of the Union—& Surrogate Mark Burns in RI on Friday
- Gubernatorial Candidate Trillo Says “No Simple 100% Solution” to Protecting Schools
- Trillo Blasts Mayor Elorza for Municipal ID Program
- Trillo Announces For Governor as Independent - Does That Doom RI GOP?
- “I Won’t Be Politically Correct,” Said Former State Rep & Trump Campaign Chair Trillo on LIVE