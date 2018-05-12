Trillo Blasts Rhode Island Over School Rankings
Saturday, May 12, 2018
24/7 Wall St. recently reviewed education data for each state in the 2018 edition of the Quality Counts report, provided by Education Week.
According to 24/7 Wall Street, Rhode Island’s graduation rate is 82%, while public school spending has increased to more than $15,000.00 per person.
“After reviewing the report, it reiterated what I already know. Rhode Island lags behind most other New England states, and the Northeast in general. No too many issues are more important than ensuring Rhode Island’s children receive a first-rate education and that is not happening under Governor Gina Raimondo’s deplorable leadership, or should I say, lack of competent leadership.
I also find it exasperating to learn that 8th-grade NAEP (National Assessment of Educational Progress) proficiency is only at 32% for math and 34.8% for reading. These dramatically low numbers should be a wake-up call to Rhode Island taxpayers that the state’s education system, under Governor Gina Raimondo’s control, is failing our students. Without a good education, young people are left with few options to be successful in their adult life.”
According to 24/7 Wall Street, only 34.1% of Rhode Island adults have earned at least a bachelor’s degree.
Trillo added, “Sadly, the state of Rhode Island also has considerable room for improvement in its kindergarten enrollment rate. 24/7 Wall St. reports that only 74.7% of eligible children are enrolled in kindergarten, one of the lowest such shares in the country and considerably smaller than the national kindergarten enrollment rate of 78.3%.”
