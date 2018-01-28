Trillo Blasts Mayor Elorza for Municipal ID Program
Sunday, January 28, 2018
Elorza put the program in place on November 2, 2017, after the City Council approved the plan in June.
IDs become available in early 2018.
Trillo released the following statement:
"Mayor Elorza’s municipal ID program is just another example of how our leaders are pandering for votes and circumventing the law at the cost of every taxpayer in this state, like when our governor calls for state police and prison guards never to turn convicts over to federal authorities. Are these the type of people we want making decisions for taxpayers?
The mayor originally said that these IDs are primarily intended for “undocumented immigrants,” but under criticism the city is trying to walk that back by saying it will be for other groups like the homeless, students, or transgenders. The IDs will not be legally binding anywhere and are now being pitched as a “discount card.” The city is spending $150,000 (it is unclear how much each card will cost) on a private firm, mainly to figure out how to protect the information on cardholders, since illegal alien cardholders can become targets of the Department Homeland Security. In other words, the mayor is now trying to figure out how to hide the identities of cardholders from federal authorities. This is a scam, a waste of money for the city, and obviously intended to circumvent federal laws. It is another example of how our state leadership is turning Rhode Island into a haven for illegals, subsidized by honest, law-abiding taxpayers."
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Trillo Introduces Wisconsin-Style Bill in RI
- BREAKING NEWS: Trillo Asked Robitaille to Drop Out for Caprio
- Trillo Has “Real Problem” with Frias Not Supporting Trump
- “I Won’t Be Politically Correct,” Said Former State Rep & Trump Campaign Chair Trillo on LIVE
- Trillo: Trump is “Entirely Correct” on National Anthem and NFL
- Trillo Calls for Boycott of Entertainers Who “Rant” Against President
- Trillo Announces For Governor as Independent - Does That Doom RI GOP?