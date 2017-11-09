video: Three RI Environmental Groups Endorse Regunberg for Lt. Governor
Thursday, November 09, 2017
The Sierra Club, Clean Water Action and 350 RI all support Regunberg in his race against Dan McKee.
“With the support of Sierra Club, Clean Water Action, and 350 RI, our campaign will fight for a future that is fair for all of us. Fighting climate change is a moral necessity. It's also an incredible economic opportunity for our state, and as Lieutenant Governor I will bring people together to pass a Green New Deal that can put thousands of Rhode Islanders to work transitioning our economy to 100% clean energy,” said Regunberg.
The Endorsements
The Sierra Club, Clean Water Action and 350 RI all announced that they are backing Regunberg’s Green Leadership as well as his record.
“Big polluters and fossil fuel companies pay expensive lobbyists to try to get their way in the State House. Sierra Club enthusiastically endorses Aaron Regunberg for Lieutenant Governor because our communities need a strong voice standing up for a clean energy future. Aaron has passed legislation putting Rhode Islanders to work expanding wind and solar energy, and we know he will continue to lead these critical fights,” said James Restivo of the Sierra Club.
“Clean Water Action very rarely makes endorsements this early. This speaks to how excited we are about Aaron’s candidacy, and how confident we are that Aaron will be effective and principled in using the Lieutenant Governor’s office to fight for clean water and clean air for all Rhode Island families,” said John Berard of Clean Water Action.
Alexandra Duryea of 350 RI added, “our future is on the line. And with climate-deniers running Washington, it’s never been more important to have champions like Aaron fighting for bold action at the state level.”
See Regunberg with GoLocal's Kate Nagle on LIVE below.
See GoLocal's Benchmark Poll in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
