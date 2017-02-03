This Less Perfect Union: Guest MINDSETTER™ Jim Wright

Erosion.

The gradual destruction or diminution of things.

Countless waves stroke the shoreline of our democracy, rendering an unfamiliar landscape. A home of the brave, to be sure... but not exactly free.

Still, I find my bearing. Using landmarks... gone, but not yet forgotten. Cautiously, I make my way.

The surface still hums with brilliant light and sound. Ever more immersive, the distractions beckon.

Illusory wiles supplant the liberties, once cherished. I struggle mightily with the vocabulary of this less perfect union.

My son asks why. how.. who...? Relentless as the tide that shapes this new America. I struggle to answer questions that were once second nature.

All my theorems have been disproven. Truths I thought to be self evident, lay open to doubt. All states of my union are in turmoil.

A pronounced lack of clearness and distinctiveness.

Confusion.

Jim Wright is the National Director of Catch a Rising Star Comedy Clubs. He lives in Providence.

Related Slideshow: Trump’s National Advisers with RI Ties

Prev Next Ken McKay Chief of staff to former Rhode Island Governor Don Carcieri, McKay has woven a trail of key GOP appointments for himself that have led him to his latest position, when he was brought on board the Trump campaign in April as one of his top advisers. McKay was former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele’s chief of staff, and was the Political Director at the Republican Governors Association’s under Chris Christie’s chairmanship -- and was a key Christie consultant this presidential cycle until the the NJ Governor stepped down and threw his support behind Trump. “McKay’s a huge asset for Trump. He’s got both the national ties, and he’s got the inside the beltway relationships that Trump doesn’t have,” said Rhode Island political operative Jeff Britt. “McKay’s well liked and well-respected in a way that Trump isn’t, and I think that will have an effect.” Prev Next Jim Murphy A recent shake up in the Trump campaign has been the hiring of veteran operative Jim Murphy as its political director — who had served as advisor to former Rhode Island House Minority leader Brad Gorham when he ran unsuccessfully for Attorney General in 1990. Murphy has worked with other presidential candidates including Bob Dole and Mitt Romney, and is the former president of the Republican PR and lobby shop DCI Group. Gorham's son Nick, who is a former state representative, remembers Murphy’s involvement in the race. Brad Gorham passed away in 2015. "Jim Murphy was a nice guy who helped my dad, but it was a tough year for Republicans, which is non unusual for RI," said Gorham. Photo: LinkedIn Prev Next Paul Manafort Trump's now top campaign strategist has GOP ties to Rhode Island, having been a top campaign aide for former Rhode Island Governor Ed DiPrete in the 1980s. Politico mentioned Manafort's DiPrete connection when he joined forces with the presumptive GOP nominee in April; Manafort's presence on the national stage has been well documented. "For Trump, who has cast himself as an outsider to the Republican Party firmament, there could hardly be a less outsider-y pick than his new hire. Manafort was uniquely predisposed to become an insider in Republican politics: His father, for whom he was named, served as mayor for three terms in New Britain, Conn. When the elder Paul Manafort died in 2013, his obituary noted that he had served as a delegate or alternate delegate at past Republican national conventions," wrote Rebecca Berg for RealClearPolitics.com. Another DiPrete operative — Marc Palazzo — had been named in the press as having had recent conversations with Manafort, but Palazzo told GoLocal he is not involved with the campaign in any capacity. Prev









Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.