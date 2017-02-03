This Less Perfect Union: Guest MINDSETTER™ Jim Wright
Friday, February 03, 2017
The gradual destruction or diminution of things.
Countless waves stroke the shoreline of our democracy, rendering an unfamiliar landscape. A home of the brave, to be sure... but not exactly free.
Still, I find my bearing. Using landmarks... gone, but not yet forgotten. Cautiously, I make my way.
The surface still hums with brilliant light and sound. Ever more immersive, the distractions beckon.
Illusory wiles supplant the liberties, once cherished. I struggle mightily with the vocabulary of this less perfect union.
My son asks why. how.. who...? Relentless as the tide that shapes this new America. I struggle to answer questions that were once second nature.
All my theorems have been disproven. Truths I thought to be self evident, lay open to doubt. All states of my union are in turmoil.
A pronounced lack of clearness and distinctiveness.
Confusion.
Jim Wright is the National Director of Catch a Rising Star Comedy Clubs. He lives in Providence.
Related Slideshow: Trump’s National Advisers with RI Ties
Ken McKay
Chief of staff to former Rhode Island Governor Don Carcieri, McKay has woven a trail of key GOP appointments for himself that have led him to his latest position, when he was brought on board the Trump campaign in April as one of his top advisers.
McKay was former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele’s chief of staff, and was the Political Director at the Republican Governors Association’s under Chris Christie’s chairmanship -- and was a key Christie consultant this presidential cycle until the the NJ Governor stepped down and threw his support behind Trump.
“McKay’s a huge asset for Trump. He’s got both the national ties, and he’s got the inside the beltway relationships that Trump doesn’t have,” said Rhode Island political operative Jeff Britt. “McKay’s well liked and well-respected in a way that Trump isn’t, and I think that will have an effect.”
Jim Murphy
A recent shake up in the Trump campaign has been the hiring of veteran operative Jim Murphy as its political director — who had served as advisor to former Rhode Island House Minority leader Brad Gorham when he ran unsuccessfully for Attorney General in 1990.
Murphy has worked with other presidential candidates including Bob Dole and Mitt Romney, and is the former president of the Republican PR and lobby shop DCI Group.
Gorham's son Nick, who is a former state representative, remembers Murphy’s involvement in the race. Brad Gorham passed away in 2015.
"Jim Murphy was a nice guy who helped my dad, but it was a tough year for Republicans, which is non unusual for RI," said Gorham.
Photo: LinkedIn
Paul Manafort
Trump's now top campaign strategist has GOP ties to Rhode Island, having been a top campaign aide for former Rhode Island Governor Ed DiPrete in the 1980s.
Politico mentioned Manafort's DiPrete connection when he joined forces with the presumptive GOP nominee in April; Manafort's presence on the national stage has been well documented.
"For Trump, who has cast himself as an outsider to the Republican Party firmament, there could hardly be a less outsider-y pick than his new hire. Manafort was uniquely predisposed to become an insider in Republican politics: His father, for whom he was named, served as mayor for three terms in New Britain, Conn. When the elder Paul Manafort died in 2013, his obituary noted that he had served as a delegate or alternate delegate at past Republican national conventions," wrote Rebecca Berg for RealClearPolitics.com.
Another DiPrete operative — Marc Palazzo — had been named in the press as having had recent conversations with Manafort, but Palazzo told GoLocal he is not involved with the campaign in any capacity.
Related Articles
- Guest MINDSETTERS™ Sen. Miller & Rep. Slater: RI Should Regulate Marijuana
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Morse: The Station & The Ghost Ship
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Forleo: Festivus For The Rest of Us
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Rep. Nunes: General Assembly Needs a Cinderella Rule, and More
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Lambrese: Opioid addicts deserve dignity, not death
- The Tweeter in Chief - Geoffrey A. Schoos, Guest MINDSETTER™
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Stenhouse: DeVos as Sec. of Education - National School Choice Around Corner
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Taub: I am Jewish & I Support Mr. Bannon
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Rep. Costa: Post Election Suggestions for Disgruntled Americans
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sen. Metts: Post-Election Thoughts at Thanksgiving
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Rep. Shekarchi: The True Nature of Study Commissions
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Tom Kenney: Bankruptcy for Providence?
- Guest MINDSETTER™Joe Allen: The Metric-Mania of Higher Education
- In Defense of Sean Todd: Guest MINDSETTER™ Jim Wright
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sen. Sheehan: Raimondo’s Free Tuition Proposal Makes RI an Educational Leader
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Barden: My School Choice Story
- Dear President Trump, Build the Algonquin Pipeline: Guest MINDSETTER™ Morgan
- A Love Letter to the Right: Guest MINDSETTER™ Steve Forleo
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Seyler: Critical Spending Requires Critical Thinking at CCRI
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Tom Kenney: Pare & Elorza Still Have No Clue About the Fire Department
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Rep. Ruggiero: Rhode Islanders are Doers
- Guest MINDSETTER™Taub: Senators Reed & Whitehouse Stab Israel in the Back AGAIN
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Steven F. Forleo: Trump is a Machiavellian Poseur
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Congressman McGovern: America Cannot Afford Trump’s Nuclear Arms Race
- The Banality of Trump: Guest MINDSETTER™ Geoff Schoos
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It