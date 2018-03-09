This Friday Night On The Coalition Talk Radio - Sex Workers, Goldwater Institute & More
Friday, March 09, 2018
The show, hosted by Pat Ford, the Chair of the Libertarian Party of Rhode Island, broadcasts each Friday evening from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and can be viewed on GoLocalProv and on Facebook LIVE.
Real Issues. Intelligent Conversation. Enjoy Our Programming? Goldwater .. CATO .. FIRE! .. Reason .. Invenergy, Invenergy, Invenergy ... End The War On Drugs! ... The Decriminalization of Sex Work ... The First & Fourth Amendments
This Friday, March 9!
At 6 PM: Alex Andrews – SWOP Behind Bars (Sex Worker Outreach Project) Provides a newsletter to women who are incarcerated in the United States to inform and educate them about sex worker rights and harm reduction strategies that will help them successfully complete prison jail sentences, reentering society empowered with a network of support. Provides Harm Reduction, Anti Racism/Anti Oppression Training to Prison and Jail Administration as well as Addiction/Recovery Facilities
At 7 PM: Christina Sandefur – Executive Vice President The Goldwater Institute. We revisit Right To Try Legislation … Its impact on individual health rights nationwide.
Rhode Island Rep Anthony Giarrusso of East Greenwich will dial in as well to discuss similar legislation in Lil Rhody.
At 8 PM: Elizabeth Nolan Brown – Reason Magazine. We’ll talk FOSTA/SESTA … Sex Workers Rights … and of course, how could we resist? The 20$ Porn Tax.
The Coalition Talk Radio, an independent production on the GoLocalLive Network, broadcasts live on Friday Nights, from 6-9PM at GoLocalProv, and Facebook.
