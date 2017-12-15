This Friday Night On The Coalition Talk Radio - Candidates! Invenergy, Invenergy, Invenergy
Friday, December 15, 2017
The show, hosted by Pat Ford, the Chair of the Libertarian Party of Rhode Island, broadcasts each Friday evening from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and can be viewed on GoLocalProv and on Facebook LIVE.
Friday Night ... Candidates! Invenergy, Invenergy, Invenergy ... Religion & Politics ... The International Day To End Violence Against Sex Workers ...
At 6PM: Bill Hunt - Newly Announced Candidate For Rhode Island General Assembly District 68. We'll discuss his Libertarian Philosophy, Plus! His Take On State & East Bay Issues
At 8PM: Hesham El-Meligy Co-Founder Muslims For Liberty. Topics Will Include An Analysis Of the Muslim Faith ... And It's Interrelationship With Civil Liberties & The American Liberty Movement. Plus! Jerusalem ... American Intervention ...
The Coalition Talk Radio, an independent production on the GoLocalLive Network, broadcasts live on Friday Nights, from 6-9PM on GoLocalProv or Facebook.
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
