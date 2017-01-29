“The Sunday Political Brunch”—January 29, 2017

I was on the road again this week, and was thinking about how Florida has swung back and forth between Democrats and Republicans. I also thought more about the House, Senate, and White House being held by the same party. That doesn’t happen often, and it can backfire for the party in power. There is a lot to “brunch” on this week:

“The Great Society” – The 1960s became a dominant era for Democratic politics in the U.S. Republicans had controlled the House and Senate through 1954, but then lost both. When President John Kennedy was elected in 1960 and was succeeded by President Lyndon Johnson, the Democrats had a stranglehold on power in Washington. They passed significant legislation such as the Civil Right Act and Voting Rights Act, but also increased the nation’s entanglement in the Vietnam War. Still, it was a long era of political dominance in this country and a lot got done, controversial as some of it was.

“Carter 1976” – In 1976 after eight years of Republicans in the White House - and the Vietnam War and Watergate scandal - Democrats increased their majority in the House and Senate, and elected a President in Jimmy Carter (D-GA). It all went downhill from there. Carter never embraced “insider” Washington, and offended such power-brokers as House Speaker Tip O’Neill (D-MA), and Senator Ted Kennedy (D-MA). Intraparty fights ruled the day and the all-Democratic government produced few – if any – accomplishments. It was so bad that Carter lost in a landslide in 1980 to Ronald Reagan, and the GOP also swept control of the Senate.

“Clinton 1992” – In 1992, Democrat Bill Clinton defeated the incumbent George H.W. Bush and also brought solid majorities to the House and Senate. His signature initiative was health care reform, to be championed by First Lady Hillary Clinton. But many long-time Democrats in the House and Senate who had jurisdiction over health legislation, felt their toes were being stepped on. Congress is a series of kingdoms and fiefdoms where committee chairs and sub-committee chairs wield power and loyalty that the Clinton’s never perceived. Not only was health care reform abandoned (it never even got a vote), but Democrats lost control of both houses of Congress in 1994, for the first time in 40 years.

“Bush 2000” – After the divisive 2000 Presidential election, the U.S. Senate was split 50-50, but Republicans essentially held control with Vice President Dick Cheney as the tie-breaking vote. The GOP was able to pass – with significant Democratic support – the “No Child Left Behind Act,” education reform legislation. But in late May Senator Jim Jeffords (R-VT), left his party to become an independent - after the large Republican tax cut bill – and Democrats took control of the Senate. Normally that might cause legislative gridlock as the GOP held the House, but the September 11th attacks gave an impetus to national unity. Many Democrats wound up supporting a controversial war in Iraq, for example.

“Obama 2008” – When Senator Barack Obama (D-IL), won the White House in 2008, his party had already taken control of the House and Senate two years prior. Although it took just over a year, Democrats finally had enough votes in both chambers to pass the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare. It was a triumphant and historic legislative act nearly forty years in the making. It shows what a unified party in complete control of the agenda, can do in Washington. Unfortunately for Democrats, the law was – and still is – highly controversial. It prompted the GOP takeover of the House in 2010, the Senate in 2014, and the White House in 2016. The ACA is now poised for repeal.

“Trump 2016” – In many ways the Affordable Care Act created the “perfect storm” for the 2016 election. Republicans now control the White House, the Senate, and the House, with enough votes to undo what the Democrats created (without a single GOP vote), in 2010. That issue aside, there could be other issues that sharply divide the Republicans as we go forward. As we’ve seen, unified government can be more of a blessing than a curse.

“Fair Weather Florida” – While I was in Florida this past week, I was struck by how influential the Sunshine State is in creating the above mentioned scenarios. In 1980, the strong win by President Ronald Reagan helped bring a political unknown named Paula Hawkins (R-FL), into a new U.S. Senate majority for Republicans. In 2001, a close Presidential race in Florida, made the Republican U.S. Senate seat a wild-card. Democrat Bill Nelson (D-FL) won, leaving the U.S. Senate in a tie. In 2016, a sudden return to the Senate race by failed White House candidate Sen. Marco Rubio, (R-FL), helped save his party’s Senate majority. Florida remains a big deal, for control of the White House and Congress.

“Why All of this Matters” – Many people expect the Republicans to just steamroll legislation through Congress and onto President Trump’s desk for his signature simply because the GOP holds all three seats at the table. But as we saw with President Carter in 1976 and President Clinton in 1992, intraparty fights can sink all of that. In fact, Bill Clinton was far more successful in the first three years after Republicans seized control of the House and Senate in 1994. Divided government got a lot of laws passed, until impeachment derailed further bipartisan cooperation.

How long do you think Republican unity will last? Just click the comment button at http://www.MarkCurtisMedia.com.

Related Slideshow: Trump’s Win - What Does it Mean for Rhode Island?

Prev Next Jennifer Duffy Cook Report "We don't really know what a Trump presidency means for the nation, never mind the smallest state. One of the unintended consequences of last night's results is that Sen. Jack Reed won't be chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Chalk that up as a loss for RI." Prev Next Pam Gencarella Head of Ocean State Taxpayers' Association "Trump’s win means that his signature issue, illegal immigration, could have a big impact on RI, hopefully reversing our course as a sanctuary state and saving the state taxpayer millions of dollars. While we agree with his 'repeal and replace' Obamacare stance, we have no idea what that means to the RI debacle known as UHIP. It is not a stretch to believe that federal funding for this kind of system will be off the table so, will RI be stuck with this massively expensive system that still doesn’t work and that is expected to cost another $124 million to fix? Trump's belief that there is significant fraud in the Food Stamp program and the policies that may come from that belief could have a negative impact on RI's local economy since there are businesses in certain cities that rely heavily on this program, fraud and all. On the upside, we may be able to ditch the UHIP program if there is significantly less need for processing welfare program requests (ie. Medicaid and food stamps) resulting from fewer illegal immigrants and less fraud. While we are ambivalent about his touted child care policies, if enacted, it may force our legislators to revisit the ever growing state cost of subsidies in this area and possibly reduce the fraud and abuse in this system." Prev Next Kay Israel Professor at Rhode Island College "With a Republican President and Congress, Rhode Island will probably be excluded from the 'fruits of victory." The congressional delegation will be able to vocally make their presence felt, but in the long term it's more symbolic than substantive. For Rhode Island it's a matter of holding on and waiting until '18 or '20 and a surge in Democratic influence." Prev Next Jennifer Lawless Professor at American University "The RI congressional delegation just became even less powerful than it was. With unified government, Trump doesn’t need to quell Democrats’ concerns or acquiesce because he’s worried about a Democratically-controlled Senate. His appointments will reflect that. His executive orders will affect that. And the conservative policy agenda he puts forward will affect that." Prev Next Len Lardaro Professor at University of Rhode Island "Well there's a few things -- because there's not going to be gridlock, that's a big difference if it had been Hillary and a GOP Congress, in which nothing would got done. We'll at least get a half a billion in infrastructure that's going to pass which will have an impact. I think you'll see there will be reduced reliance on government nationally -- and that's where we'll stick out like sore thumb. We've relied way too much on government -- and our government is highly inefficient and ineffective. Maybe, just maybe, in this who cycle of things we might be forced to be small and more efficient for once.



A couple of other things -- interest rates jumped. The one to follow is the ten year government bond rate -- which is tied to mortgages. It went from 1.7% to 2.05% in one day. The point is -- if the ten year stays high, mortgage rates will start going higher -- and in the short time people will run to re-finance.



That's the short term impact -- but then if rates stay hight, that will make mortgages more out of reach. And we just passed a bond issue to limit open space -- housing has limited upside here.

The next thing -- the Fed Reserve will go ahead with tightening next month. A strong dollar will hurt manufacturing. When the dollar is strong our exports become more expensive overseas. Our goods production sector -- manufacturing and construction -- in the near term will do a little better, but as time goes on will be more limited. But something you won't hear, is there are lags in fiscal policy, of six months to year. So we won't really see the effects until the third our fourth quarter of 2017, going into 2018."

Prev Next Mike Stenhouse RI Center for Freedon and Prosperity "As the unbelievable turned into reality this morning, it struck me that the presidential election was not really all about Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. It was about a fed-up people, revolting against a corrupt system - the "beast" - that relentlessly favors insiders. Hillary personified the beast, while Donald personified the slayer. Sadly, based on election results in our state, Rhode Island's version of the beast lives on. I fear our political class has not learned the lessons from the Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump movements - and will continue with their government-centric, anti-family, anti-business status quo." Prev Next Kristina Contreras Fox VP of Young Democrats of America "A Trump Presidency means the validation of the ugliest part of America. In RI, as with the rest of the country, the hammer of his hatred will fall hardest on minority communities. Being a blue state doesn't make us immune from this danger. Trump won over 35% (39.5) of the vote here! We need to look in the mirror, and not lie about what the reflection shows us. No more hiding underneath a blue blanket. I expect those who claim Democratic values to be true to those values. The gulf between words and actions have turned into fertile ground for Trump's message to grow here in RI. If you call yourself a Democrat, if you claim to stand in opposition to Trump, now is the time to prove it. Show up and fight back."

Prev

Jennifer Duffy

Jennifer Duffy

Pam Gencarella

Pam Gencarella

Kay Israel

Kay Israel

Jennifer Lawless

Jennifer Lawless

Len Lardaro

Len Lardaro

Mike Stenhouse

Mike Stenhouse

Kristina Contreras Fox Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.