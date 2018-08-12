“The Red Tide vs The Blue Wave”—Sunday Political Brunch August 12, 2018
Sunday, August 12, 2018
“Red Tide v. Blue Wave” – There is no big trend here. Both sides claim the advantage, but here are the honest-to-goodness numbers. There have been ten special Congressional elections since the 2016 ballot. Republicans have won 7 and Democrats 2, with Ohio’s 12th Congressional District “to close to call.” Folks, individual special elections never signal a trend. The real trend will be a collective national vote on November 6th. Midterm elections are always a referendum on the party-in-power, especially in the White House.
“Drilling Deep in Ohio” – All the big national focus this week was on Ohio’s 12th Congressional District which has been solidly Republican for over three decades. Republican Troy Balderson is leading Democrat Danny O’Connor by just over 1,500 votes. If Republicans prevail, it’s because they are marginally in control of a district around Columbus they used to dominate. If Democrats win, it’s a huge upset and a slap at President Trump.
“But Wait, There’s More” – The special election was August 7th. But, guess what? No matter who wins, the same two men will face off in November for reelection. Literally we may have a Congressman for two months, before a do-over election for the full-term. My point is, what happens this week may not be the same result in November. The August special election was the only thing on the ballot. In November we will also have a hotly-contested race for Governor of Ohio, as well as a competitive U.S. Senate race. Coattails could flip in November, what voters previously chose in August!
“Oh Wait, There’s Even More!” – Ohio remains the most important political state in the nation. It is the national kingmaker. If you want to be president, win Ohio and you will live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue! I say this because I firmly believe that termed-out Gov. John Kasich (R) Ohio, is planning on challenging President Trump for renomination in 2020. Kasich has been among the most vocal Republican critics of Trump. Just remember, four of the most recent Presidents who faced an intra-party challenge for renomination – lost the election or declined to run again. They are Presidents Johnson, Ford, Carter and George H.W. Bush.
“The Trump Factor” – Obviously President Trump likes to claim victory every time a GOP candidate wins, but what really is his track record? A lot of Republicans – including Governor Kasich - were hoping Trump would stay out of Ohio. Yet, he showed up last week to endorse Troy Balderson who was trailing in the polls. If the Republican candidate squeaks by, Trump will claim credit. This also appears to be true in Kansas where Trump-endorsed Secretary of State Kris Kobach, holds a narrow lead of fewer than 100 voters over incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer, (R) Kansas. But again, this can cut both ways, especially in states where Trump is not popular.
“The Intra-Party Battles” – One of the big things to watch as we head to November, is the fight for control of each party. The two-big wins so far for Democrats were Sen. Doug Jones, (R) Alabama, and Rep. Conor Lamb, (D) Pennsylvania, who narrowly won by less than a thousand votes. Both Democrats are centrists (read moderate to conservative). In other races, the more progressive candidates (read liberal), have not fared well. On the GOP side, the Trump endorsements has been a boost (except for Alabama), but more moderate Republican candidates have turned a cold shoulder to Trump. These are trends to watch as Campaign 2018 hits full-speed Labor Day weekend.
“Here’s What to Watch” – As we see in every election, “It’s the economy, stupid,” as famed Clinton presidential advisor James Carville likes to say. We are at full-employment at 3.9 percent. Financial markets are cooking. Yes, I know the so-called “trickle down” effect and “living wage” haven’t touched many blue-collar and low-income workers, but demand for workers is high and that could drive up wages. If people are feeling better economically, that favors the Republicans. And if there are no terrorist attacks (saying prayers), that also favors the party in power, regardless of your politics. But, lots can happen between now and November.
“Happy Birthday!” – To my dear sister Tierney Curtis, I say, “Happy Birthday!” We won’t mention any numbers or milestones (she’s younger), but Tierney has been one of the biggest supporters of my political coverage over the years, including the publication of my book, “Age of Obama: A Reporters Journey with Clinton, McCain, and Obama in the Making of the President 2008.” God bless you my fellow “Cheesehead” and, “Go Packers!” We’ve enjoyed Packer games in person from San Francisco to Lambeau, alike! And a lot of political chatter, too!
What are your thoughts so far on Campaign 2018? Just click the comment button at www.MarkCurtisMedia.com.
Mark Curtis, Ed.D., is Chief Political Reporter for the five Nexstar Media TV stations serving West Virginia and the five surroundings states and the District of Columbia.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal Statewide Poll - Conducted by Harvard’s Della Volpe - June, 2018
Likely Voters
Q5: Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election? Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting.............................. 81%
Probably be voting............................... 19%
All others............................................. 0%
Top Issue
Q6: What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Taxes.................................................. .18%
Jobs and economy.............................. 16%
State budget.........................................11%
Roads...................................................10%
Education............................................ 8%
Healthcare........................................... 5%
Corruption/Public integrity.................... 4%
Immigration.......................................... 4%
Housing.............................................. ..2%
Governor............................................. ..2%
Homelessness.......................................1%
Other.. ............................................... 14%
Don’t know.......................................... 6%
Direction
Q7: In general, would you say things in Rhode Island are headed in the right direction or are they off on the wrong track?
Right track........................................... 19%
Wrong track......................................... 36%
Mixed.................................................. 45%
Governor
Q10: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island?
Gina Raimondo, a Democrat
I am sure to vote for her: 9%
There is a good chance I will vote for her: 19%
It is possible that I vote for her: 24%
It is unlikely that I will vote for her: 18%
I will never vote for her: 31%
Governor
Q11: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island?
Matt Brown, a Democrat
I am sure to vote for him: 4%
There is a good chance I will vote for him: 8%
It is possible that I vote for him: 40%
It is unlikely that I will vote for him: 30%
I will never vote for him: 17%
Governor
Q12: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island?
Spencer Dickinson, a Democrat
I am sure to vote for him: 3%
There is a good chance I will vote for him: 7%
It is possible that I vote for him: 37%
It is unlikely that I will vote for him: 35%
I will never vote for him: 18%
Governor
Q13: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island?
Paul Roselli, a Democrat
I am sure to vote for him: 2%
There is a good chance I will vote for him: 7%
It is possible that I vote for him: 35%
It is unlikely that I will vote for him: 37%
I will never vote for him: 19%
Governor
Q14: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island?
Allan Fung, a Republican
I am sure to vote for him: 7%
There is a good chance I will vote for him: 18%
It is possible that I vote for him: 28%
It is unlikely that I will vote for him: 25%
I will never vote for him: 21%
Governor
Q15: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island?
Patricia Morgan, a Republican
I am sure to vote for her: 3%
There is a good chance I will vote for her.: 9%
It is possible that I vote for her: 32%
It is unlikely that I will vote for her: 35%
I will never vote for her: 21%
Governor
Q16: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island?
Giovanni Feroce, a Republican
I am sure to vote for him: 2%
There is a good chance I will vote for him: 5%
It is possible that I vote for him: 24%
It is unlikely that I will vote for him: 35%
I will never vote for him: 34%
Governor
Q17: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island?
Luis-Daniel Muñoz, an Independent
I am sure to vote for him: 3%
There is a good chance I will vote for him: 6%
It is possible that I vote for him: 33%
It is unlikely that I will vote for him: 38%
I will never vote for him: 21%
Governor
Q18: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island?
Joe Trillo, an Independent
I am sure to vote for him: 1%
There is a good chance I will vote for him: 8%
It is possible that I vote for him: 37%
It is unlikely that I will vote for him: 34%
I will never vote for him: 19%
Governor
Q20: If the election for Governor were held today and the candidates were: Democrat Gina Raimondo, Republican Allan Fung and Independent Joe Trillo - for whom would you vote?
Allan Fung, a Republican..................... 33%
Gina Raimondo, a Democrat................ 33%
Joe Trillo, and Independent.................. 16%
Don't know 18%
Governor
Q20: If the election for Governor were held today and the candidates were: Democrat Gina Raimondo, Republican Patricia Morgan and Independent Joe Trillo - for whom would you vote?
Gina Raimondo, a Democrat................ 39%
Patricia Morgan, a Republican............. 20%
Joe Trillo, an Independent................... 19%
Don't know ......................................... 22%
Governor
Q21: If the election for Governor were held today and the candidates were: Democrat Matt Brown, Republican Allan Fung and Independent Joe Trillo - for whom would you vote?
Allan Fung, a Republican..................... 35%
Matt Brown, a Democrat...................... 25%
Joe Trillo, an Independent.................... 14%
Don't know .......................................... 27%
Governor
Q22: If the election for Governor were held today and the candidates were: Democrat Matt Brown, Republican Patricia Morgan and Independent Joe Trillo - for whom would you vote?
Matt Brown, a Democrat...................... 30%
Patricia Morgan, a Republican............. 20%
Joe Trillo, an Independent.................... 18%
Don't know .......................................... 33%
U.S. Senate
Q23: If the election for the U.S. Senate were held today and the candidates were: [ROTATE] Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse and Republican Robert Nardolillo - for whom would you vote?
Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat........... 53%
Robert 'Bobby' Nardolillo, a Republican.. 31%
Don't know............................................... 16%
U.S. Senate
Q24: If the election for the U.S. Senate were held today and the candidates were: [ROTATE] Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse and Republican Robert Flanders - for whom would you vote?
Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat........ 54%
Robert Flanders, a Republican............. 32%
Don't know.......................................... 14%
Schools
Q25: If there was an election today, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $250 million in financing supported general obligation bonds to repair Rhode Island's deteriorating school buildings and bring them up to minimum standards called "warm, safe and dry"?
Net: Approve...................................... 74%
Definitely approve............................... 36%
Probably approve................................ 38%
Net: Reject......................................... 17%
Probably reject.................................... 9%
Definitely reject.................................... 7%
Don't know.......................................... 9%
PawSox
Q26: The Rhode Island General Assembly is in the process of negotiating a $40 million public financing deal with the Pawtucket Red Sox for a new stadium, hoping to bring a vote before the House and Senate this summer.
In general, do you favor or oppose the use of public funds to help finance a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox?
Net: Favor.......................................... 33%
Strongly favor...................................... 13%
Somewhat favor.................................. 21%
Net: Oppose....................................... 59%
Somewhat oppose.............................. 21%
Strongly oppose.................................. 38%
Don't know.......................................... 8%
Fane Tower
Q27: The City of Providence and the state of Rhode Island are considering a proposal by New York developer Jason Fane to build a 46-story luxury residence tower in Providence, next to a public riverfront park. The developer will invest $250 to $300 million of his own funds. The project is called the Hope Point Tower, it would be 170-feet taller than the Superman building and would require waiving height restrictions and the use of state tax credits.
In general, do you favor or oppose development of the Hope Point Tower?
Net: Favor.......................................... 39%
Strongly favor...................................... 13%
Somewhat favor.................................. 27%
Net: Oppose....................................... 50%
Somewhat oppose.............................. 23%
Strongly oppose.................................. 27%
Don't know.......................................... 11%
Elorza/Traffic Cameras
Q28: How would you rate the job that Mayor Jorge Elorza has done managing issues related to speed cameras in Providence?
Net: Excellent/Good.......................... 26%
Excellent............................................. 6%
Good................................................... 20%
Net: Fair/Poor.................................... 74%
Fair...................................................... 29%
Poor.................................................... 45%
Q29: Since it was launched in 2016, UHIP -- the Rhode Island program designed to improve customer service for those who receive federal benefits -- has run into significant problems, including long lines, cost overruns, lost applications, over- and under-charging of patients and families.
Based on what you know at this time, what percent of blame for this do you assign to:
Deloitte, the consulting company who
produced the system........................... 53.3%
Governor Gina Raimondo, who has
been governor since the system
launch in September 2016................... 47.1%
NIMBYism
Q30: Presently, there are local groups opposing the development of a natural gas facility in Burrillville, solar projects in Exeter, a LNG facility in Providence and wind projects in North Kingstown.
Some people say that it is important for local groups to play a role in opposition of projects like these that could be dangerous or harmful to citizens;
Others say that local groups have gone too far to the detriment of the state’s long-term energy needs.
Which statement comes closer to your own view?
Local groups play an important role...... 46%
Local groups have gone too far............. 31%
Not sure................................................. 24%
Income
Q32: The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less.................................... 33%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000..... 18%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000... 16%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000. 13%
$150,000 or more................................ 10%
Don't know/refused.............................. 10%
Ethnicity
Q33: What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
Net: White, Non-Hispanic..................... 82%
Black or African American.................... 6%
Latino/Hispanic.................................... 5%
Other.................................................... 7%
Geography
Q34: City/Town Into Region.
West Bay............................................ 28%
Metro-Providence................................ 28%
Blackstone Valley................................ 21%
South County...................................... 10%
East Bay............................................. 13%
Related Articles
- The Race to the Primary Finish Line - Sunday Political Brunch April 8, 2018
- Time for a Political Smackdown Sunday Political Brunch April 1, 2018
- On the Road Again on the Political Trail - The Sunday Political Brunch, April 15
- Our First Ladies are a National Treasure – Sunday Political Brunch—April 22, 2018
- The Trump Foreign Policy Doctrine May Be Taking Shape - Sunday Political Brunch April 29
- The Sunday Political Brunch—March 25, 2018
- A ‘Topsy-Turvy’ White House—Sunday Political Brunch - March 18, 2018
- Sunday Political Brunch—The Looming March Madness of Politics February 18
- Of Political Turning Points - Sunday Political Brunch March 4
- Could Trump’s Erosion Become a Political Avalanche?—Sunday Political Brunch March 11
- Will May’s Primary Political Colors be Red or Blue?—Sunday Political Brunch May 6
- A Primary Post Mortem—The Sunday Political Brunch—May 13, 2018
- “Come See About Me” - The Supreme Court Picks—Sunday Political Brunch July 8, 2018
- The Politics of Civility - or the Lack Thereof—Sunday Political Brunch July 1, 2018
- The Politics of Finesse, 2018 Style - The Sunday Political Brunch - July 15
- Do You Get “Do-Overs” in Politics?—Sunday Political Brunch - July 22, 2018
- Do Sharp Elbows Spike Poll Numbers?—Sunday Political Brunch July 29, 2018
- The Perils of a Political Strategy Disconnect - Sunday Political Brunch June 24, 2018
- Some Presidential Father’s Day Trivia—The Sunday Political Brunch—June 17, 2018
- The Policy of Speak Softly May be Dead—Sunday Political Brunch—May 20, 2018
- Where’s the “Blue Wave?” – Sunday Political Brunch May 27, 2018
- The Political Dog Daze of Summer—Sunday Political Brunch June 3, 2018