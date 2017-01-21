State of the State Address & Budget Proposal: This Week at the State House

The State of the State address is heard, the governor proposes her budget and more. This week at the State House.

General Assembly hears State of the State Address

A joint session of the General Assembly received Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s State of the State Address on Jan. 17 in the House of Representatives chamber in the State House. In addition to the members of the General Assembly the state’s other general officers, members of the judiciary, heads of various state departments and agencies, municipal officials and other guests were in attendance. The governor proposed two years of free tuition at the state’s public colleges and university, and a strong focus on manufacturing in the state, among other policy initiatives mentioned.

General Assembly receives budget proposal from governor

The General Assembly on Thursday received Governor Raimondo’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2018. The $9.3 billion proposal includes a 50-cent hike on the cigarette tax, two years of free tuition at state colleges, a 30 percent cut in the state’s car tax, and a raise in the minimum wage to $10.60 per hour. House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin L. Abney (D-Dist. 73 (Newport, Middletown) has introduced the bill on the governor’s behalf, and his committee and the Senate Finance Committee will begin hearings on the plan soon.

Sen. Goldin bill would require presidential candidates to disclose tax returns

Sen. Gayle L. Goldin (D-Dist. 3, Providence) has introduced legislation that would require all candidates for United States President and Vice President to file copies of their last five years of federal income tax returns with the state Board of Elections no later than 50 days prior to the general election in order to appear on the Rhode Island ballot.

Rep. Kennedy bill would exempt GPS from cell phone texting ban

Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy (D-Dist. 38, Hopkinton, Westerly) has submitted legislation to clarify legal uses of cell phones while driving. The bill would provide for exceptions to the prohibition on texting while driving for the use of certain devices including GPS devices and hands-free systems integrated into the motor vehicle.

Rep. Regunberg bill seek surtax on companies with high CEO pay ratios

Rep. Aaron Regunberg (D-Dist. 4, Providence) has introduced legislation that would establish a surtax on the business corporation tax for publicly traded corporations subject to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure and reporting requirements, if a subject corporation reports that the ratio of compensation of its chief executive officer to median worker is equal to or greater than 100 to one.

Rep. Nardolillo introduces legislation intended to deport illegal immigrants

Rep. Robert Nardolillo (R-Dist. 28, Coventry) has introduced legislation that would require the Sheriff’s Department to determine the immigration status of all individuals over which they have custody and determine whether or not any prisoner is here legally or illegally. If it is determined a prisoner is here illegally, the Sheriff’s Department will be required to inform the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

Sen. Metts to introduce bill to continue free RIPTA passes for elderly, disabled

Sen. Harold M. Metts (D-Dist. 6, Providence) will be introducing legislation to eliminate the cuts to RIPTA’s free bus pass program for low-income elderly and disabled residents. Senator Metts’ legislation will restore the program now and into the future, providing a great relief to the elderly and disabled who rely on the program.

Rep. McNamara bill would require traffic stop lesson in driver’s ed

Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) has introduced legislation that would require driver’s education courses to include instruction and information on a driver’s responsible conduct if pulled over by a law enforcement officer.

Senate Majority Leader welcomes Amazon decision to charge sales tax

Senate Majority Leader Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, Providence, North Providence) said he was gratified by the announcement from online retail behemoth Amazon that it would begin charging sales tax on goods sold in Rhode Island, and looked forward to the day when all online retailers will follow suit. He had authored multiple Senate resolutions calling on Congress to pass a law that would ensure online retailers pay their fair share in taxes to the states. Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy (D-Dist. 38, Hopkinton, Westerly) had also introduced legislation in the House on the sales tax issue.

Martin Luther King Jr. Commission holds annual celebration

The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission held its annual celebration of the life, and death, of the great civil rights leader on Monday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church. The official holiday commemoration included remarks by commission members, state and religious leaders, several musical presentations, and a number of awards were presented. Rep. Raymond A. Hull (D-Dist. 6, Providence, North Providence), who chairs the MLK State Holiday Commission that annually organizes and hosts the celebration, served as master of ceremonies.

Prev Next Winner Criminal Justice Reform Per recommendations from the Justice Reinvestment Working Group, the Governor is proposing nearly $1 million in investments such as the public defender mental health program ($185,000), improved mental health services at the ACI ($410,000), recovery housing ($200,000) and domestic violence intervention, in her FY18 budget. Prev Next Winner English Language Learners Under the heading of “promoting 3rd grade reading,” Raimondo proposed adding $2.5 million to make English Language Learning (ELL) K-12 funding permanent. The Governor’s office points out that RI is one of four states that doesn’t have permanent funding. The suggestion was one made by the Funding Formula Working Group in January 2016, who said that “in the event that Rhode Island chooses to make an additional investment in ELLs, the funding should be calculated to be responsive to the number of ELLs in the system and based on reliable data, and include reasonable restrictions to ensure that the money is used to benefit ELLs — and promote the appropriate exiting of ELL students from services.” Prev Next Winner Car Owners - and Drivers Governor Raimondo wants to reduce assessed motor vehicle values by 30% - a change that would reduce total car tax bills by about $58 million in calendar year 2018. Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello, however, has indicated that he might want to go further in its repeal. In her budget proposal, Raimondo also put forth adding 8 staffers to the the Department of Motor Vehicles to "address wait times." Prev Next Winner T.F. Green The “Air Services Development Fund” would get an influx of $500,000 to “provide incentives to airlines interested in launching new routes or increasing service to T.F. Green Airport.” The Commerce Corporation set the criteria at the end of 2016 for how to grant money through the new (at the time $1.5 million fund). Also getting a shot in the arm is the I-195 development fund, which would receive $10.1 million from debt-service savings to “resupply” the Fund to “catalyze development & attract anchor employers.” Prev Next Tie Minimum Wage Increase An increase in the state minimum wage is part of Raimondo’s proposal, which would see it go from $9.60 an hour to $10.50 an hour. Raimondo was unsuccessful in her effort in 2016 to bring it up to $10.10 — it was June 2015 that she signed legislation into law that last raised Rhode Island’s minimum wage, from $9 to 9.60. The state's minimum hourly wage has gone up from $6.75 in January 2004 to $7.75 in 2013, $8 in 2014, and $9 on Jan. 1, 2015. Business groups such as the National Federation of Independent Business however have historically been against such measures, citing a hamper on job creation. Prev Next Tie Cigarette Tax Like the minimum wage, Raimondo is looking for an increase - in this instance, the cigarette tax, and revenue to state coffers. Raimondo was unsuccessful in her effort to go from a tax of $3.75 to $4 last year. Now she is looking for an increase to $4.25 per pack, which the administration says would equate to $8.7 million in general revenue — and go in part towards outdoor recreation and smoking cessation programs. The National Federation of Independent Business and other trade groups have historically been against such an increase, saying it will hurt small businesses - i.e. convenience stores. And clearly, if you’re a smoker, you’re likely to place this squarely in the loser category instead. Prev Next Loser Hospitals As often happens in the state budget, winner one year, loser the next. As GoLocal reported in 2016, “the Rhode Island Hospital Association immediately lauded the budget following its introduction, and addressed that while it is facing some reductions, that it "applauds" this years budget after landing on the "loser" list last year.” This year, it falls back on the loser list, with a Medicaid rate freeze to hospitals, nursing homes, providers, and payers — at FY 2017 levels, with a 1% rate cut come January 1, 2018. Prev Next Loser Online Shoppers The taxman cometh — maybe. Raimondo proposed an “Internet Sales Tax Initiative” — which would purportedly equate to $34.7 million in revenues. "Online sales and the fact that online sellers do not collect sales tax has created a structural problem for Rhode Island's budget — our sales taxes have been flat," said Director of Administration Michael DiBiase, of the tax that Amazon collects in 33 states, but not Rhode Island. "We think mostly due to online sales, we’re able to capture the growth. The revenue number is $35 million dollars — it improves our structural deficit problem. It’s an important fiscal development." Prev Next Loser Long Term Care Funding The Governor’s proposal recommends “redesigning the nature” of the State’s Integrated Care Initiative, by transferring long-term stay nursing home members from Neighborhood Health to Medicaid Fee-for-Service and repurposing a portion of the anticipated savings (from reduced administrative payments to Neighborhood Health) for “enhanced services in the community.” “The investments in home- and community-based care will help achieve the goal of rebalancing the long-term care system," states the Administration. Cutting that program is tagged at saving $12.2 million; cuts and “restructuring” at Health and Human Services is slated to save $46.3 million. Prev

