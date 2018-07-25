Spicer’s Chaotic Book Tour Hits Snag in Seekonk
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A representative for BJ’s said Wednesday afternoon that the event was canceled but did not provide further details.
However, Sean Spicer’s official book tour website still lists the event alongside other scheduled appearances in the area. Spicer is still set to appear at Barnes and Noble in Middletown on Friday, July 27, as well as a public book signing event at Barrington Books and a book launch party on Saturday, July 28. General admission tickets to the party are free, though VIP tickets that come with signed books and other perks can be purchased for $100-$1,000.
Spicer, a Barrington native, graduated from Portsmouth Abbey School in 1989.
Barrington Books confirmed that it will hold the book signing event as scheduled despite the controversy, saying in a statement:
“As an independent bookstore and small business in Rhode Island, we believe it is not only important, but our responsibility to provide a forum for authors with differing viewpoints. We respect differences of opinion and understand why some individuals have strong feelings about this particular guest. The forum we are providing should not be equated as an endorsement of this author’s work or actions. We simply don’t believe in censoring authors. We have endeavored to bring a variety of viewpoints and authors to our locations and will continue to do so. We appreciate the support we have received from many of our customers.”
Spicer’s publisher, Regency Publishing, was not available for comment.
"Sales, however, for the former Trump press secretary's new book, "The Briefing," have been less than stellar," reported The Wrap on July 23. "As of this writing, pre-order sales on Amazon for Spicer's book ranked 1,047 on the site's sales charts."
Sean Spicer’s Public Disclosure - 2017
