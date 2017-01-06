HOT

Robert Nardolillo

The state representative from Coventry who is mulling a bid for Governor is starting to assert himself as a strong Rhode Island leader. First, he took to his Facebook page to question why Raimondo administration spokesman Mike Raia was answering a Providence Journal reporter’s campaign related questions, when he is paid by state tax dollars--not Raimondo campaign dollars. (If a Republican did this, the RI legacy media would be outraged, calling it a scandal, and tweeting back and forth to one another.) Then he announced that he will fight to reinstate E-verify in an attempt to prevent the undocumented from taking jobs that should be going to Rhode Islanders.