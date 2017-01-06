slides: Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Jan. 6, 2017
Friday, January 06, 2017
HOT
Robert Nardolillo
The state representative from Coventry who is mulling a bid for Governor is starting to assert himself as a strong Rhode Island leader. First, he took to his Facebook page to question why Raimondo administration spokesman Mike Raia was answering a Providence Journal reporter’s campaign related questions, when he is paid by state tax dollars--not Raimondo campaign dollars. (If a Republican did this, the RI legacy media would be outraged, calling it a scandal, and tweeting back and forth to one another.) Then he announced that he will fight to reinstate E-verify in an attempt to prevent the undocumented from taking jobs that should be going to Rhode Islanders.
HOT
Navyn Salem
GoLocal’s Woman of the Year has developed an infrastructure to distribute a high nutrition paste food, which treats severe acute malnutrition in children six months of age and older across the world. Salem has indirectly helped saved the lives of millions of starving children throughout the globe. Go ahead and try to top that! Salem is well-deserving of the honor.
HOT
Joe Paolino
GoLocal’s man of the year also certainly deserved the honor as he constantly found himself in the headlines for positive reasons--particularly on the issue of how to address panhandling and homelessness in the capital city, where he previously served as mayor. Here’s hoping Paolino continues showing strong leadership as we move forward.
HOT
Jon Romano
It wasn’t just Paolino who had a good week in the news last week, but also his son-in-law, Jon Romano, who was named Senior Adviser to Governor Gina Raimondo, after she announced that Matt Bucci was leaving the position. Romano is a good hire, as he boasts experience in the Obama administration as well as for Fix The Debt, an organization that seeks to address the exploding national debt. Lord knows the governor can use some good advice as we move forward after the blunders she oversaw last year. (Romano will earn $155,000 in state taxpayer dollars per year, if you were wondering.)
HOT
Newport Art Museum
The museum recently received its largest donation in its history, a $4.7 million donation from an anonymous donor. The money will be added to the museum’s endowment to assure the century old institution’s financial integrity moving forward.
HOT
Jared Nunes
The Rhode Island State Representative who represents portions of Coventry and West Warwick penned a MINDSETTER piece this week in GoLocal with a radical idea--the House of Representatives should not begin considering bills after 9:30 p.m. on a given evening, and should cut off debate on any bill at midnight. You would think the rest of his colleagues would band together and force through this common sense rule, but unlike Nunes, most representatives aren’t interested in taking stands against leadership on common sense issues.
NOT
Mike Araujo
The Executive Director of Rhode Island Jobs with Justice is calling for a boycott of Brass Monkey, a local bar in Providence, because the establishment serves a 40 ounce beer in a brown bag, a nod to how these beers are sold from liquor stores. To Arujo’s mind, this is somehow a racist action. Yet that’s, at best, a massive stretch. It hardly seems like the reason to boycott a restaurant. The average person who hears this thinks its another progressive in search of controversy.
NOT
Roger Williams University
The Bristol based university has released a report recommending that Rhode Island undermine our own laws by offering drivers licenses for people who are in our country illegally. The report asserts that offering licenses for the undocumented will make the roads safer, and inexplicably, reduce poverty rates in our state. What makes the authors of this study think that those who already don’t respect the laws of our country by being here illegally will respect the rules of the road?
NOT
Jorge Elorza
We’re now two years into the Mayor’s term and despite his large talk about leadership for the long-term, he still hasn’t provided us with a plan to save the city’s woeful pension system (never mind the city’s practically non-funded health care retirement liabilities). Sorry Mayor, but leadership has to be more than telling us you’re commissioning studies. Right?
NOT
Congressional House Republicans
The Congressional House Republicans, under the leadership of Speaker Paul Ryan, sneakily attempted to gut Congressional ethics oversight by attempting to give legislators direct control over the ethics office that is supposed to police Congress. Fortunately, President-elect Donald Trump stepped in and thwarted the move before it became reality by criticizing it on his twitter account.
NOT
630 WPRO
The news station has advertised the time slot that was previously held by popular host John DePetro at a salary range that’s less than half what they were paying him. That’s a sign that DePetro’s departure was a cost cutting move by the station, whose parent, Cumulus Media, is struggling. If the station expects to attract a top notch political commentator who is also entertaining and humorous, it’s going to have to open up its purse strings a bit more than that.
NOT
The NCAA
The NCAA continues to make hundreds of millions of dollars for television networks, large corporations, and colleges and universities (and their overpaid professors and administrators) all thanks to the fantastic athletes that sports fanatics like me tune in to watch. And the athletes get...nothing. It’s disgusting. The time is long past due to start compensating these student athletes fairly.
