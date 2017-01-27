slides: Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Jan. 27, 2017
Friday, January 27, 2017
Related Slideshow: Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Jan. 27, 2017
HOT
Lincoln Chafee
The former Governor once said that he thought he would be remembered more fondly after being out of office than he was while he in the state’s top government job. GoLocalProv reported this week that the state, in Chafee’s last two years in office, added 13,436 jobs, while Raimondo, in her first two years in office, has seen an increase of 6,699 jobs. Chafee was often the target of criticism due to his quirky personality and propensity to get bogged down in social issues (Christmas Trees, etc.) but he may very well be right about history eventually looking fondly on him.
HOT
Lisa Scorpio
The community organizer who recently ran for the General Assembly was a breath of fresh air at the event to unveil former Mayor Joe Paolino’s plans to turn former the St. Joseph Hospital Building into a building to provide housing for the homeless and offices for the social service agencies there. Scorpio pointed out that Paolino is taking action to try and solve the problem of homelessness in our capital city and is doing it out of a great love for Providence. We need more supportive folks like Scorpio and less naysayers that don’t have any alternative plans of their own.
HOT
Lisa Holley and Bethany Macktaz
The two lawyers who represent Elaine Yates, the woman who was charged with kidnapping her two daughters in 1985--more than 3 decades ago. Yates fled after she was struck by her husband during a domestic dispute--there were no laws to protect women who were victims of domestic violence back then. Good work by these two lawyers to get the kidnapping charges dropped--since charges, in this instance, and a corresponding conviction, wouldn’t seem much like justice.
HOT
John DePetro
DePetro announced on Tuesday that he will be making a return to talk radio, with a new afternoon show on 1540 AM WADK. The show will run from 1-5 p.m., and DePetro will have total control over the content of the show. This announcement is sweet music to the ears of conservative-leaning Rhode Islanders who have missed the talk radio host since he abruptly announced that he was leaving 630 WPRO a few weeks ago.
HOT
United Way of RI
The non-profit organization has announced a group of 20 organizations that have been awarded funds through the UWRI’s most recent three-year VITA grant process, to help individuals file their income taxes. Each site is trained and certified by the IRS. It’s a great opportunity for folks who need help with the difficult process, but don’t want to shell out big bucks to an accountant.
HOT
Allan Fung
The Republican-controlled Cranston City Council gave first passage to an anti-panhandling ordinance that will protect public safety and make sure that the people soliciting are doing so away from moving vehicles. It’s opposed by the ACLU and folks who think it’s an attempt to stifle free speech, but it’s really about preserving safety.
NOT
Moira Jayne Walsh
The freshman state representative and progressive hero from Providence posted on Facebook, two days before Christmas, that she wanted, “Peace on earth, good will to WOMEN (sic). I am DONE giving my goodwill to you men. You don’t do anything good with it. All my holiday cheer is for women femmes and trans. You boys can kick rocks.” This is what we’re dealing with folks. I actually credit Walsh for actually being honest about how she feels. Maybe the rest of us will wake up and actually notice what we’re up against here in Rhode Island.
NOT
Sean Todd
And then there’s the other side of the sexist spectrum where we have Todd, the Republican Town Council Vice President, who tweeted that the women’s march must have been envisioned by men as a way to get wives out of the house. It was obviously a joke, but it’s still another sexist social media post by a Rhode Island politician. Yet Todd was met by a 250 person protest at the East Greenwich Council meeting and his mistake was covered extensively by the media.. Walsh met no media scorn whatsoever outside of this list. File this under things that make ya go hmmm…
NOT
Gina Raimondo
Everyone seems to think the new President Donald J. Trump, is some sort of a narcissist. But what if I told you that our Governor, Gina Raimondo, used the word “I”, 28 times during her state of the state address last week, whereas Trump said the same word 18 times during his inaugural address? Further, the Governor seems to have a terrible habit of always taking credit for successes, like convincing new companies to locate here, but pushes blame down to others when something goes wrong (like the UHIP computer disaster or the failed tourism campaign roll out.)
NOT
Ray Gallison
The former state representative from Bristol who served as the Chairman of the House Finance Chairman committee, will plead guilty to fraudulent and deceptive conduct that he undertook in an attempt to steal private money and also hiding his misuse of public money. It’s another sad day for the Rhode Island General Assembly that will only erode confidence in the state government.
NOT
AS220
One of the tenants of the AS220 building apparently thinks it is a good idea to have a sign that says the four letter F word followed by the word Trump, in their window. It would be a disgrace to host such a sign anywhere--since the office of the Presidency and the Commander in-Chief--should always be respected, yet making the situation worse was that the building is near the Rhode Island Nurses Institute, which has students as young as 13-years-old. The sign owner removed it early this week, only to put it back up by Wednesday.
NOT
Katie Rich
The Saturday Night Live writer who joked that Barron Trump, The President’s youngest child, would be “this nation’s first home school shooter,” was deservedly fired from the job this week. Children are, and should be off limits. Lately, it seems like a lot of people in this country would do well to show a little more class.
NOT
URI Basketball
The winter of our discontent (at least for URI basketball fans) lingers on. The Rams missed 12 foul shots and, what’s worse, committed 18 turnovers en route to their 73-62 loss to Richmond. What’s so frustrating is the fact that this team has talent, yet seemingly due to a lack of discipline and focus, simply cannot beat a good opponent. It still not too late to turn the season around, but the sands are certainly tumbling through the hourglass at this point
Related Articles
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - September 23, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - September 16, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - September 30, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - October 7, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - October 14, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - September 9, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - September 2, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - August 5
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - August 12, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - August 19, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - August 26, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - October 21, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - October 28, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Dec. 23, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Dec. 16, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Dec. 30, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Jan. 6, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Jan. 13, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Dec. 9, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - December 2, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - November 4, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - November 11, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - November 18, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - November 25, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Jan. 20, 2017
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It