Lincoln Chafee

The former Governor once said that he thought he would be remembered more fondly after being out of office than he was while he in the state’s top government job. GoLocalProv reported this week that the state, in Chafee’s last two years in office, added 13,436 jobs, while Raimondo, in her first two years in office, has seen an increase of 6,699 jobs. Chafee was often the target of criticism due to his quirky personality and propensity to get bogged down in social issues (Christmas Trees, etc.) but he may very well be right about history eventually looking fondly on him.