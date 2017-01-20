NOT

Pawtucket Red Sox Owners

The push to build a new stadium is back in the news, but this time in Pawtucket, at the site of where the old Apex Building in Pawtucket is located on the city’s riverfront. The team will reportedly ask for subsidies, and tax abatements totaling more than $50 million from Rhode Island taxpayers. That’s much less than the $120 million they asked for two years ago, but it’s still a massive amount of taxpayer dollars to seek from a financially struggling state considering that the team’s ownership group is comprised almost exclusively of out-of-state millionaires like former CVS CEO Tom Ryan.