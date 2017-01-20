slides: Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Jan. 20, 2017
Friday, January 20, 2017
HOT
Gina Raimondo
Sure, there are plenty of reasons to be critical of her creation of a brand new college entitlement program here in Rhode Island. But it was a brilliant move, everyone seems to support it, and it will give her a massive political advantage moving forward into the next election cycle. This was a savvy political move by the governor.
HOT
Donald Trump
Love him or hate him, Trump has accomplished a feat most “experts”, including supposed statistics and polling genius Nate Silver (who gave Trump a 2 percent chance of even winning the Republican nomination) deemed impossible. Now it’s up to Trump to fulfill his campaign promises of improving the economy and destroying ISIS. Let’s all hope he’s successful.
HOT
Restaurant Week
One of the best things about our little state is the diverse cuisine offered at so many excellent and diverse restaurants. We’re in the midst of the state’s winter restaurant week period, so do yourself and the economy a favor by going out and having yourself a great dinner at one of our awesome establishments. (I highly recommend Massimo, located on historic Federal Hill.)
HOT
Patricia Raskin
For the past 25 years, Raskin has been providing small business owners and entrepreneurs valuable advice on how to solve problems creatively and in a way that helps them and their customers at the same time. Raskin’s show, heard on 630 WPRO on Saturdays from 3-5 continues to be a great resource for small business owners and all businessmen and women.
HOT
New England Patriots
When a football team can easily win a game even when they’re not playing anything near their best--that’s impressive. That’s exactly what New England did last weekend, easily besting the Houston Texans. Now the Pittsburgh Steelers team that boasts impressive superstars, but top to bottom, isn’t as talented as the Patriots, stands in the way. The Patriots are the favorites to return to yet another Super Bowl under the leadership of Bill Belichick and superstar quarterback Tom Brady.
HOT
Providence Children’s Film Festival
There will be a children’s film festival taking place in Providence on February 17 to the 26 and will feature 14 feature-length and 75 short films from around the world at venues primarily in Providence but also at venues from across the state. It should a good opportunity for parents to see some excellent films with their children.
NOT
Providence Student Union
The student-led organization that doesn’t like standardized tests (who can blame them, I didn’t either when I was their age), is apparently planning to walk out during of class during Friday’s Presidential Inauguration to “protest against the policies under the Trump administration." If the students truly want to protest the Trump policies, they should do it on their own time, and not when they’re supposed to be getting educated.
NOT
Christopher Maher
The school superintendent looks weak by completely capitulating to the disruptive and irresponsible actions of the students who planned today’s scheduled walkout to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration today. Maher, and the rest of school leadership, should be teaching the students that political activism should take place on the student's own time, not during school hours and that actions, even ones we might consider just, have consequences.
NOT
Jorge Elorza
The City of Providence has exploded its spending on outside services since Elorza has become the mayor--more than doubling under his tenure. Meanwhile, members of those firms have raised and donated tens of thousands of dollars to Elorza’s political fundraising operation.
NOT
Pawtucket Red Sox Owners
The push to build a new stadium is back in the news, but this time in Pawtucket, at the site of where the old Apex Building in Pawtucket is located on the city’s riverfront. The team will reportedly ask for subsidies, and tax abatements totaling more than $50 million from Rhode Island taxpayers. That’s much less than the $120 million they asked for two years ago, but it’s still a massive amount of taxpayer dollars to seek from a financially struggling state considering that the team’s ownership group is comprised almost exclusively of out-of-state millionaires like former CVS CEO Tom Ryan.
NOT
Agawam Country Club
The exclusive country club located in the Rumford section of East Providence has filed for bankruptcy, listing debts totally somewhere between 1 and 10 million dollars. The golf, squash, and tennis club has been in existence since 1897, and it’s surprising to think that an organization that’s been known for its wealthy members is broke. To quite the classic Fight Club movie, “hey, even the Mona Lisa is falling apart”.
NOT
Ringling Brothers
The circus has a long, disgraceful history that at its origin featured “freak” shows which basically mocked people with disabilities and deformities. The show eventually evolved into an exploitation of animals for profit--another disgusting practice. Last week, Ringling brothers announced that it was going to end its production. Good riddance.
