NOT

Providence Journal

How out of touch is the Providence Journal these days? The newspaper sponsored a poll on its website asking readers to select who they think is the “best local band” in the state and one of the options to vote for was Great White.

That’s the band that was playing when pyrotechnics were set off at the Station Club in West Warwick in 2003, which started a fire that killed 100 people. Don’t ask me what the paper was thinking. Your guess is as good as mine.