Friday, February 24, 2017
HOT
Norwegian Airlines
It’s official, and tickets $65 airline tickets to Europe from T.F. Green are on sale. The addition of the bargain airline is a win for consumers, thanks to the low fares to travel to Europe (Norwegian Air will fly from Providence to Dublin, Shannon, and Cork in Ireland) as well as Rhode Island, thanks to the jobs and economic development that will result. The airline deserves much credit for taking a chance on Little Rhody.
HOT
Gina Raimondo, Iftikhar Ahmad, Jonathan N. Savage
The trio of leadership at the Rhode Island airport corporation, and yes, much credit goes to Governor Raimondo on this one, along with Ahmad, the CEO, and Savage, the Chairman of the Corporation’s Board, got the job done in bringing Norwegian Air to T.F. Green Airport. The addition of the international airline will mean new jobs and economic development for Rhode Island. Hopefully this will create a snowball effect going forward.
HOT
Saul Kaplan
The CEO of the Business Innovation Factory, and previous director of the Rhode Island Economic Development Corporation, had some common sense advice for Governor Gina Raimondo and the rest of RI’s policy makers during an interview with GoLocal Live this week. Kaplan argued that the time has come to get past the point of laying blame, and instead finding solutions to problems like the UHIP fiasco. It’s advice we’d do well to heed.
HOT
Lincoln Chafee
The former Governor continues to make the media rounds, and is not doing much to dampen the speculation that he could once again seek Rhode Island’s top government job. In a Democratic primary, it’s not hard to imagine Chafee outflanking Governor Gina Raimondo from the left and therefore creating a path to victory. Never count out Chafee.
HOT
Shanna Moakler
1995’s Miss USA, Moakler, 41, a Barrington native, and her daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 17, (whose father is boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya) are working on a new reality series together for Lifetime that began shooting in Los Angeles last week. Moakler is best known for the starring on the “Meet the Barkers” reality television show that first aired in 2005 on MTV, which featured her colorful California lifestyle with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. It will be interesting to see Moakler return, once again, to television.
HOT
Brown Biomedical Research Hub
The research hub at Brown University has awarded the first of its two grants, which will allow research teams to test new ways to fight diabetes complications and treat orthopedic tissue injury. The program was launched in in July 2016 with a $19.5 million, five-year Institutional Development Program Award from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences and programs like this should eventually help spur economic development.
HOT
Providence College Men’s Basketball
The Friars showed tremendous heart and resolve with their upset win on Wednesday night on the road against #23 Creighton. The Friars held the Bluejays scoreless over the last 3:30 of the game, and Kyron Cartwright’s clutch three-pointer with just 2 seconds left provided the (slim) margin of victory. The fact that the Friars are legitimately in the NCAA tournament conversation this late in the year is a massive achievement for a team that lost its two best players to the NBA draft last year. Hot!
NOT
Anastasia Williams
The John Hope Settlement House, the community organization that has provided services to low-income Providence residents for about 90 years is slated to close its doors forever. The organization lost federal funding in 2015 thanks to mismanagement of the federal program it was administering. Last year, the state and city followed suit. As board chair, Williams deserves a good portion of the blame for the problems and mismanagement in the organization.
NOT
Steven Pare
The Providence Public Safety Commissioner in Providence told WPRI’s Dan McGowan that the city will not participate in a program that allows police officers to be designated as immigration officers because he believes that the local police department should be considered an arm of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The city doesn’t inquire about the immigration status of individuals already and only detains them if ICE has already secured a warrant. A nation that selectively enforces laws is not a just or fair country. We all know the rules, and individuals who break laws should be held accountable.
NOT
David Cicilline
Unlike his colleague and Rhode Island counterpart, James Langevin, Congressman Cicilline continues to try to get in the way of allowing Norwegian Air’s plans to expand into T.F. Green Airport and provide international flights to Europe. Legislation submitted by Cicilline would benefit the airline pilots’ union by discouraging competition by blocking Norwegian Air, but would hurt Rhode Island because it would cost us jobs and economic development at the airport. Not hot!
NOT
Public Broadcasting
The word on Capitol Hill in Washington is that President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress are poised to make massive cuts in the budget that fund public broadcasting, including television and radio. If conservatives in Congress have their way, and it’s easy to envision that they will, these budget cuts will make it difficult for public broadcasting, particularly in Rhode Island, to survive as we know them.
NOT
Providence
Wallethub.com ranks our capital city as the 7th worst state capital in the country to reside. Providence has a paradoxical mix of high cost of living and high unemployment, making it a difficult place to live. Policy makers in Rhode Island, from the Mayor, to the Governor, to state legislatures need to work on solutions to make our capital city more affordable, economically vibrant and safer.
NOT
Mika Brzezinski
Give the cohost of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” some credit: she bluntly admitted what so many others in the mainstream media actually think earlier this week when she stated, in no uncertain terms, that she believes the media’s job is to “control exactly what people think”. No Mika. The media’s job is to present facts in an unbiased way and let the public decide what they want to think. This is why the public doesn’t trust the mainstream media, and is, at shockingly fast rates, turning to alternative media outlets.
