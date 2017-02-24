NOT

Mika Brzezinski

Give the cohost of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” some credit: she bluntly admitted what so many others in the mainstream media actually think earlier this week when she stated, in no uncertain terms, that she believes the media’s job is to “control exactly what people think”. No Mika. The media’s job is to present facts in an unbiased way and let the public decide what they want to think. This is why the public doesn’t trust the mainstream media, and is, at shockingly fast rates, turning to alternative media outlets.