slides: Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - February 17, 2017
HOT
Dr. Ehsun Mirza:
Mirza Pakistani immigrant of the Islamic faith who immigrated to the United States, who serves as a critical care doctor at Kent County Memorial Hospital who also regularly provides relief services and medical care in rural areas of Nepal and Pakistan, will accompany Congressman James Langevin as his guest of honor at Trump’s State of the Union Address to Congress on February 28. Mirza shows us the benefits of immigration and perhaps the irrational approach to restricting immigration from countries simply because they contain a majority of Muslims. Hopeful President Trump will take notice.
HOT
Lincoln Chafee
Look who’s back in the news again! None other than our own Lincoln Chafee. Yet the former RI Governor, Warwick Mayor, and US Senator has found himself in the news again, this time for appearing on Kremlin-backed television and praising President Donald Trump’s approach to Russian relations. He lands himself on the hot list because he’s correct. This may shock you Democrats, but America doesn’t need to get into another Cold War. Smoother relations with other foreign powers are a good thing.
HOT
Anastasia Williams
The state representative from South Providence has introduced legislation that would exempt hair braiders from the state’s requirement for hairdressers and cosmeticians to be licensed. It’s a common sense bill since hair braiders should not be required to fulfill the same license requirements as hairdressers and barbers. This is just one example of the many burdensome regulations of which Rhode Island business owners should not be subject.
HOT
RI Movie Industry
MovieMaker.com ranks Providence, Rhode Island the third best small city or town in the nation to live and work in the movie industry. The website cited the Rhode Island Harrington School of Media opened in 2016 at URI, and the state’s tax incentive program as two major factors in Providence garnering a high ranking on the list.
HOT
Providence Bagel
Our capital city is home to a cool new bagel shop that features bagels made on site every single day. Located right on North Main Street, Providence Bagel will undoubtedly make bagel lovers think they’re sitting in Brooklyn, thanks to their delicious tasting bagels, instead of our capital city.
HOT
Matt McDermott
The Rhode Island native is doing big things. A pollster at Whitman Insight Strategies is quickly becoming known as one of the go-to Democrat number crunchers. This week, Nate Silver, the well-regarded political pollster, saluted McDermot by retweeting him after he pointed out that just weeks before the presidential election last year, the New York Times reported that the FBI saw no clear link between Trump’s campaign and Russia. This week, the paper is reporting that campaign aides had contact with Russian officials.
HOT
Boston Bruins
The Bruins are red hot. They’re on Fire. This team is en fuego, as they say in Spanish, since firing former head coach Claude Julien, with their 4-0 victory over arch rival Montreal being the exclamation point. But can the team continue their momentum as the weeks go by and the thrill of firing a coach who hated playing young players wanes? Time will tell.
NOT
Michael Flynn
The Rhode Island native who held the prestigious and powerful post of National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump was forced to resign on Monday evening after reports surfaced that Flynn had correspondence with the Russian ambassador, about official sanctions the US has placed on Russia, prior to Trump’s inauguration. To make matters worse, Flynn misled the administration about the nature of those conversations. Flynn’s resignation marks a rapid fall from power for the decorated general.
NOT
David Cicilline and James Langevin
Governor Gina Raimondo and statewide tourism officials are working diligently to bring Norwegian Airlines to T. F. Green airlines, which would be a major score for the airport and the Rhode Island economy. So why are Congressman Cicilline and Langevin supporting a legislation that would block the airlines move into Rhode Island? At first blush, it looks like an attempt to pander to a labor union that represents Southwest Airline workers. The Congressmen need to reverse course, as the airline will bring more jobs to our state, something we desperately need.
NOT
Elizabeth Roberts
The former Lieutenant Governor, who was once a potential contender for Governor in 2010, has been ousted as the Rhode Island Secretary of Health and Human Services. Roberts oversaw the major state department during the time when the drastically flawed rollout of the new UHIP computer system that administers benefits. Under Roberts, the department moved forward with the new system, despite warnings from the federal government that the system was flawed.
NOT
Mayor Jorge Elorza
The Mayor of Providence announced on Sunday night that the schools were going to open on schedule. Just a few hours, he shifted course, and announced that the schools would be open after a 2-hour delay. The change of course was confusing for Providence parents who needed to make arrangements for the next day. This isn’t “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”, but maybe next time, the mayor should make sure his announcement is his final answer.
NOT
Walmart
Berkshire Hathaway, the company run by The Oracle of Omaha, AKA Warren Buffet, has sold off $900 million in stock in Walmart, the world’s largest brick and mortar retail store, according to a Business Insider report on Tuesday. The sell off shows a tremendous loss of confidence in retail stores by who many regard as the world’s wisest investor. Amazon.com, the mega-online retail giant, already has a larger market value than Walmart, and this bellwether is a sign that that trend figures to continue.
NOT
The Grammys
And the award ceremony that supposedly celebrates the recording industry continues on the path that it’s long tread to irrelevance. Rihanna, the best female living vocalist, shut out of any awards. Kanye West, the world’s best rapper--also didn’t win a single Grammy. And the world’s best pop star, Justin Bieber...also took home no hardware. The only truly interesting thing about the awards show over the last few years has been the fashion statements--I did notice short hair in style this year.
