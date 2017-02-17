NOT

Mayor Jorge Elorza

The Mayor of Providence announced on Sunday night that the schools were going to open on schedule. Just a few hours, he shifted course, and announced that the schools would be open after a 2-hour delay. The change of course was confusing for Providence parents who needed to make arrangements for the next day. This isn’t “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”, but maybe next time, the mayor should make sure his announcement is his final answer.