NOT

Barack Obama

Maybe the time has come for the President of the United States to just stop talking and leave office gracefully? This week, Obama said that he is confident that he would have won a third term if term limits didn’t preclude him from running. But Obama also told us, just a few months ago, that there’s never been anyone more qualified to become President than Hillary Clinton. The President doesn’t seem to have the pulse of the American electorate the way he once did.