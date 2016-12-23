slides: Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Dec. 23, 2016
Friday, December 23, 2016
NICE
May Kernan, SVP of Marketing at Care New England:
For the better part of the last three decades, Kernan has been a rock star in communications and the Rhode Island community as a whole. Kernan’s work has helped make Women & Infants one of the best-known and beloved brands in the region, helping to tell the amazing stories ranging to everything from birthing babies to helping women detect breast cancer at an early stage. Women & Infants hospital will be missing Kernan.
NICE
Gina Raimondo:
The question of the size of the subsidies used to lure in the companies remains, but let’s give our Governor some credit, she has announced there major companies deciding to locate offices and create jobs in The Ocean State--Johnson & Johnson, GE, and Virgin Pulse--this year. Those are three major victories that she can now point to, and assuming she adds more next year, will begin to have a relatively strong argument of economic progress as she runs for reelection.
NICE
Aaron Regunberg:
Let’s give the progressive state representative from Providence’s East Side some credit for taking a more aggressive tone on the issues he cares about this week. Regunberg called out House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello on Facebook for referring to undocumented residents in Rhode Island as “illegal immigrants”--a term which angers folks who believe a person cannot “be” illegal.
NICE
Gianfranco Marrocco:
The Federal Hill restauranteur is bringing the hot new trend of putting arcade video games to his Biergarten bar, similar to what the Arcade Bar in Olneyville has done. It’s a really cool concept that will enhance nightlife in Providence.
NICE
Andrew Szurley:
One of the founders of Hero Lacrosse LLC., has helped design a new Lacrosse stick here in Rhode Island, the Phenix M1, features a pre-molded pocket made of strong, non-woven material that eliminates the pocket break-in period. This is a great example of innovation taking place here in Rhode Island by entrepreneurs with talent and vision. And the market for these will likely continue to grow, as lacrosse is one of the nation's fastest growing sports.
NICE
Mike Laureanno:
The Providence Folk singer has landed himself the number one spot on Neil Young's (a legendary rock, folk, and country star) "Living With War Today" website. It’s a great tune by a talented local guy that everyone should check out as soon as possible.
NICE
New England Patriots:
And you thought their super bowl hopes were dashed when injury-prone superstar Rob Gronkowski went down for the count once again last month? (Confession: I did too.) Think again. The Patriots are riding a 5-game winning streak, and their most impressive win came last Sunday in Denver because of how they won--with defense. Make no mistake: If the defense continues to dominate the way it did last week, mark your calendars, the Patriots will be heading to Houston in early February.
NAUGHTY
Patricia Morgan:
The House Republican Minority Leader has attempted to stoke a Christmas War this year by announcing that she will be filing a bill to make it legal for school teachers to use the words Christmas in the classroom. This is a classic example of a solution in search of a problem since there have been no reports of teachers having their academic freedoms or free speech curtailed here in Little Rhody.
NAUGHTY
Jorge Elorza:
Let’s face it: the City of Providence is drowning in red ink. So why is Mayor Jorge Elorza planning to hire a Deputy Director of Partnerships and Intergovernmental Affairs? And what is it exactly that we are going to be spending our money to have this person do? The time has come to tighten the belt, Mayor. Let’s not spend money on unnecessary positions.
NAUGHTY
Sheldon Whitehouse:
The Junior Senator from Rhode Island claims that he’s willing to work with the President-elect on issues where the two agree, yet he seems to be doing anything he possibly can to alienate Rhode Island from the Trump administration. Whitehouse recently held a meeting with teachers unions and other activists which mostly featured a bunch of griping over Trump’s nominee to become the next Secretary of Education, Betsy Devos. This week, he slammed Scott Pruitt, Trump’s pick to head up the Environmental Protection Agency. To quote former Governor and US Senator Lincoln Chafee, “you get more with honey than vinegar”.
NAUGHTY
Jared Kushner:
Politico reported that Donald Trump’s son-in-law claimed to have negotiated a deal between the Trump presidential campaign and Sinclair Broadcasting, the parent company of WJAR-10, which would have traded more favorable coverage in exchange for more access to Trump. The broadcasting company denies that quid pro quo, and Andrew Seaman, the Chairman of the Society of Professional Journalists Ethics Committee, issues a statement backing up Sinclair’s claims. All indications point to Kushner misrepresenting what took place at the meeting. Not a good sign for someone who is one of Trump’s most trusted advisers.
NAUGHTY
Rhode Island Department of Health:
The DOH has instituted new, burdensome, and unnecessary regulations for medical marijuana patients that will make it more difficult and costly for sick people to access medical marijuana. It’s just one more instance the state government making life tougher for Rhode Islanders through its draconian, Byzantine regulations.
NAUGHTY
195 Commission:
The body still refuses to answer important questions about the Wexford deal. Particularly, the organization won’t is it will comply with minority hiring requirements. In Philadelphia, Wexford agreed to 40 percent minority hiring. I guess it shouldn’t be a big surprise since the Commission has also declined to be transparent about what the tenants are paying in subsidized rents. Rhode Islanders need to start demanding more transparency.
