NAUGHTY

Sheldon Whitehouse:

The Junior Senator from Rhode Island claims that he’s willing to work with the President-elect on issues where the two agree, yet he seems to be doing anything he possibly can to alienate Rhode Island from the Trump administration. Whitehouse recently held a meeting with teachers unions and other activists which mostly featured a bunch of griping over Trump’s nominee to become the next Secretary of Education, Betsy Devos. This week, he slammed Scott Pruitt, Trump’s pick to head up the Environmental Protection Agency. To quote former Governor and US Senator Lincoln Chafee, “you get more with honey than vinegar”.