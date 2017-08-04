Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - August 4, 2017
Friday, August 04, 2017
HOT
Nicholas Mattiello
The budget standoff has come to an end, and the main crux of the impasse, the car tax, has been resolved in Speaker Mattiello’s favor as the Senate has agreed to pass the budget passed by the House of Representatives. That means the car tax phaseout is on, which is a win for Mattiello. (Yet that doesn’t mean deals weren’t cut on other pieces of legislation that will be passed in the Senate’s favor.
HOT
Jeff Flath
The President and CEO of eNow, a Rhode Island based company that’s leading the way in renewable energy solutions for the transportation industry, continues to demonstrate that it doesn’t take government handouts to be successful (even in Rhode Island). The company just announced new solar panels for the roofs of trucks that will increase the vehicle’s battery life, reduce gas consumption, and decrease maintenance costs.
It’s great to see green technologies being developed in Rhode Island!
HOT
Bucktown
Buon Appetit Magazine ranks the new Rhode Island eatery as one of the Best New Restaurants in America--the only spot in Rhode Island to make the list. Bucktown, located on 471 West Fountain Street in Providence, features a ton of excellent fried foods, which helped land the hot spot on the list.
HOT
Ray Watson
Watson, a community leader from Providence’s Mount Hope section, made a passionate and well thought out plea for more racial and ethnic diversity within the capital city’s leadership positions, particularly in government, in light of a GoLocal report that found a small percentage of minorities within Mayor Elorza’s cabinet. “I’ve always looked at diveristy as a strength. Particularly in a place like Providence, it would...make sense that the (administration) would reflect the diversity of our city,” said Watson.
HOT
Rob Sullivan
The Chairman of the Rhode Island Young Republicans is aiming to become the Chairman of the State Chairman Association at the RI Young Republicans convention tomorrow in Maryland. In 2016, Sullivan, 30, a South Kingstown, resident was voted the Southern RI Young Professional of the Year. Best of luck to Sullivan in his pursuit of the chairmanship tomorrow.
HOT
Warwick Girl’s Softball
The Warwick North Juniors Softball team is absolutely killing it Kirkland, Washington this week, winning their first two games. Best of luck to the girls as they move forward in this tournament.
NOT
Jorge Elorza
The Providence Mayor’s top administrators are mostly white. Just 16 percent of his top lieutenants are minorities according to a GoLocal report this week. It would be nice if the Mayor’s administration reflected the diversity of the capital city. However, let’s give the mayor some credit: he has appointed a large number of women as his top administrators.
NOT
RI Education
So Rhode Islanders pay the 5th most in the nation to support education, yet we get the 28th best results when compared to the rest of the state’s in the nation. So that means we do less with more. We should be proud.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts has the best educational results in the nation.
NOT
Anthony Scaramucci
Has Washington ever seen anyone every risen, and fallen, as quickly as Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci. Just 10 days after he was appointed White House Communications Director, Scaramucci was fired, ironically after seeing his arch rival, former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus get fired. Scaramucci was a sharp, smooth talking, loyal guy. This is a setback, but Scaramucci has been successful everywhere he’s been. I’m sure he’ll be successful again in the future.
NOT
Donald Trump
The President of the United States made himself look indecisive, wavering, and weak by firing his communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, after 10 days. Why did he fire Scaramucci? Was it because Scaramucci used foul language? That’s the height of hypocrisy from our foul-mouthed President. For all Trump’s talk about loyalty, he doesn’t show much to others. That’s not hot.
NOT
Wayland Square
Three prominent major retail stores at the historic shopping center-- jewelry, a bookstore, and a furniture store--have closed over the past few months. Meanwhile, Providence Place mall is struggling as well, offering reduced parking rates at slow hours. At the same time, Garden City in Cranston is thriving. Does anyone doubt that the violence plaguing Providence has something to do with this phenomena?
NOT
Violence in Providence
GoLocal gained access to a disturbing video that was shot outside of a local adult entertainment club “Wonderland” earlier this week. What I’m wondering, is why anyone would bother going to Providence after dusk once they’ve seen this video. What an absolute nightmare for the city’s tourism efforts. And where were the city’s police officers during this violent and disgusting melee? The city better get its crime problem under control--and fast.
