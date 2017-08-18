HOT

Patricia Morgan

The Republican House Minority Leader sounds like she is running for Governor. And while the Mayor of Cranston will be the likely GOP favorite, Morgan shouldn’t be taken lightly.

She told GoLocal LIVE this week that she’s gotten favorable poll results, and she’s begun raising money. She’s eloquent. And she is strong on the issues, always fighting for the taxpayer and against powerful special interest groups. Win, lose, or draw, a Morgan candidacy is a good thing for Rhode Island since she’s a good government advocate who will give a voice those crucial issues.