slides: Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - August 18, 2017
Friday, August 18, 2017
HOT
Patricia Morgan
The Republican House Minority Leader sounds like she is running for Governor. And while the Mayor of Cranston will be the likely GOP favorite, Morgan shouldn’t be taken lightly.
She told GoLocal LIVE this week that she’s gotten favorable poll results, and she’s begun raising money. She’s eloquent. And she is strong on the issues, always fighting for the taxpayer and against powerful special interest groups. Win, lose, or draw, a Morgan candidacy is a good thing for Rhode Island since she’s a good government advocate who will give a voice those crucial issues.
HOT
Nirva Rebecca LaFortune
The new councilwoman from Providence’s Ward-3 easily dispatched her competition in the special election to replace recalled former councilman Kevin Jackson. Here’s hoping she can help the city face daunting challenges as we move forward.
HOT
Patricia Serpa
The State Representative from West Warwick and Coventry who serves as chairwoman of the Oversight Committee promised to do what’s necessary to hold the state Department of Youth and Families DCYF accountable for their failures to insure the safety of the children under their care.
A state government that isn’t protecting its most vulnerable is pretty close to illegitimate. Fortunately, we have Serpa to get to the bottom of this disaster.
HOT
Seth Magaziner
The Rhode Island General Treasurer announced that 150 bank loans have been issued through the BankLocal program. The program earmarked $30 million in state deposits to local banks and credit unions and the loans were used to increase or make loans to small businesses in Rhode Island, with extra incentives to minority-owned businesses. The program appears to be a success and will likely be one of Magaziner’s selling points as he seeks reelection next year.
HOT
Bill Lynch
The spokesman of the Democratic Party did what he does best this week, slammed Republicans. Lynch was critical of Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell for failing to disavow President Donald Trump’s controversial comments about the protests at Charlottesville, Virginia, sending out a comical “missing” report. When Lynch can take on Republicans, he acquits himself quite well. (Now if he can only figure out how to handle the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.)
HOT
Deepwater Wind
The nation’s first offshore wind farm is being featured in a new commercial by Citi, which helped finance the project. This commercial, which will be run nationally, will bring more visibility to the innovative company and also the state’s commitment to renewable energy.
NOT
Donald Trump
The President of the United States said that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the protests of a removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia which resulted in the death of a young woman named Heather Heyer, who was a counter protester. In reality, the protest was organized by folks who harbor white supremacist views.
So it’s hard to see how there were “very fine people” at that protest. But it’s easy to see how the President’s unsympathetic rhetoric is dividing the American public and harming us all in the process. Is this is the “winning” I was supposedly going to be tired of?
NOT
Brandon Bell
The Republican Party Chairman has never been shy about talking to the media and issuing press releases. Yet in the wake of Donald Trump’s divisive comments over the Charlottesville protests, Bell has failed to condemn or critique Trump’s remarks. Could it be that Bell doesn’t want to sabotage his chances of getting a federal appointment such as becoming the next Rhode Island US Attorney?
NOT
Jorge Elorza
The Mayor of Providence is set to unveil his latest feel good measure in the city which will probably garner him some cool headlines, but as usual, do little to improve our quality of life in the city.
I’m talking about “giving meters” that will be popping up next month.
Funny how businesses are always looking to “cut out the middleman” but here in Providence, we’re creating one. I find it more economical to donate to panhandlers directly than to see my money go to nonprofit directors.
NOT
PR Week
The publication recently ranked Ravi Sunnak, a strategist for Havas, the public relations firm that oversaw the development of the Rhode Island video featuring Iceland, among countless other bloopers and errors, as one of the “Top 40 under 40 professionals”, in large part for his work in turning around the campaign.
Are you kidding me? So all one needs to do is make massive blunders and then partially correct them to be heralded? Give me a break.
NOT
Hasbro
The major Rhode Island toy maker is putting on a convention named HASCON on next month, and what should be a family friendly event, is featuring rapper “Flo Rida”, who has promoted and sang disgusting songs that condone misogyny and violence in the lyrics.
It’s a very curious decision by a company that should know better. I guess Chief Keef wasn’t available?
NOT
2nd Worst
The hits just keep coming for Mayor Elorza. WalletHub ranked Providence as the second worst city in the United States to retire, beating out only Newark, New Jersey.
State and city leaders need to find ways to make Rhode Island more attractive for retirees.
NOT
New York Yankees
One week ago today, the New York Yankees rallied late in the game to win a dramatic victory over the division leading Boston Red Sox, gaining a game and valuable momentum in the process. So how did the Bronx Bombers follow up that victory?
They dropped the next two games (at home) and saw the Sox leave New York ahead by more games than when they arrived.
Since then, the Yankees have continued to tread water.
They’re not hot.
