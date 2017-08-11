HOT

Josh Rosen

The UCLA quarterback dropped an avalanche of truth on the NCAA during an interview with Bleacher Report by pointing out that there’s little in common with being a football player at an elite school and a scholar. “Football and school don’t go together. They just don’t. Trying to do both is like trying to do two full-time jobs. There are guys here who have no business being in school, but they’re here because this is the path to the NFL.” Rosen is right.

The schools make tens of millions off of these unbelievable talented athletes. The education aspect doesn’t matter or mean anything. The time is long past due to pay these athletes for their labor!