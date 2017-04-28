slides: Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - April 28, 2017
Friday, April 28, 2017
Related Slideshow: Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - April 28, 2017
HOT
Barack Obama
It’s good to be a former President of the United States. Obama will reportedly be paid roughly $400,000 to speak at the Cantor Fitzgerald LP health care conference this September (first reported by Fox Business News). Obama, who has stayed out of the limelight since leaving office, also spoke at the site of his future presidential library in Chicago earlier this week.
HOT
Jorge Elorza
For the second time in less than two months the mayor traveled to Washington DC to meet with US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss the issue of immigration and how to handle illegal immigration. Elorza, for his part, is beginning to raise his national profile by becoming a strong voice on this issue. Further, Elorza released his budget on Wednesday evening, and it didn’t contain a tax hike. It was a good week for the Mayor.
HOT
RI Law Day
Today is Rhode Island Law Day, which means judges and lawyers will be visiting 48 high schools and middle schools throughout the state to talk about their careers and discuss the 14th amendment to the US Constitution, and how it impacts American democracy. The event, sponsored by the Rhode Island Bar Association and the RI Judiciary, is an excellent opportunity for students to learn more about not only the profession, but also about how our judicial system works.
HOT
Seth Magaziner
The state’s General Treasurer told Rhode Island Public Radio this week that he voted to fire all of the sitting members from the Wells Fargo Board of Directors. Wells Fargo has come under intense scrutiny after it was revealed that the company opened up over 2 million fake accounts in customer’s names in order to meet sales goals. The move wasn’t successful, but good for Magaziner, as accountability should come from the top, and that means the board of Wells Fargo.
HOT
Children’s Health Care
The state of Rhode Island ranks 7th in the country for children’s health care according to a study done by Wallethub.com. The state ranks particularly high in dental care and access to children’s health care. That’s a nice feather in the cap for our state.
HOT
Boston Celtics
After losing the first two games of the series, (and earning a spot on this lists’ “not” section) the Boston Celtics have turned the tables on the Chicago Bulls by winning three games in a row, two of them in Chicago. Let’s give credit to the scrappy Celtics players like Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley, who are leading this team, but also to Coach Brad Stevens, for benching Amir Johnson, who despite being a high profile signing two years ago, has produced little. The Celtics look to close out the Bulls and move on to the second round on Sunday.
NOT
Michael Flynn
It’s not a good sign for President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn--a Rhode Islander--when the Republican House Oversight Committee Chairman, Jason Chaffetz, tells the media that it appears that Flynn broke the law when he failed to disclose that he took money from the Russian government in 2015 for a speech. Flynn must not be resting easy given that members of his own party are probing him for potential criminal wrongdoing.
NOT
Donald Grebien
The Mayor of Pawtucket is trying to sit on the fence with respect to a proposed asphalt plant at 560 Mineral Spring Avenue in Pawtucket, saying that he doesn’t support it as someone who grew up there, but stopped short of opposing the plant as the city’s mayor. Grebien needs to take a strong stance against this proposal, which will have a detrimental environmental impact on the neighborhood and change its character in a negative way.
NOT
911 System
For an extended period of time on Monday, the statewide 911 system was down. That left folks scrambling and needing to call their local police departments or fire departments directly in the event of an emergency. Those are numbers that folks don’t have handy, thanks to the ubiquity of the 911 number. This is yet another black eye for the state’s technology systems, which have been atrocious over the last few years.
NOT
Lloyd Avenue Suboxone Clinic
Administration officials are defending the variance granted to the Lloyd Avenue mansion located near Thayer Street, but the owner of the property failed to attend a community meeting to provide information about the plan to turn it into a suboxone clinic. There are serious questions that still need to be addressed, and the community deserves answers.
NOT
Providence Journal
The state’s daily newspaper once wrote a multi-part series about “Race in Rhode Island”, but the paper may very well be the least racially integrated metro newspaper in the United States, with very few, if any racial minorities working in the newsroom. Furthermore, the paper has lost another group of seasoned reporters and editors following a recent buyout offer, including business section editor John Kostrzewa. It’s safe to say the paper has seen better days.
NOT
Ivanka Trump
The President’s daughter has placed herself in the limelight thanks to taking an unprecedented official advisory role in the Trump administration that comes with a security clearance. So that means she is fair game for criticism. Ivanka needs to explain why her clothing line is produced by workers in Chinese factories who earn just 60 dollars per week while working almost 60 hours over the same time period, according to a Fair Labor Association Report. I guess her actions don’t match her rhetoric. (It must run in the family.)
Related Articles
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Dec. 23, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Dec. 16, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Dec. 30, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Jan. 6, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Jan. 13, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Dec. 9, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - December 2, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - November 4, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - November 11, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - November 18, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - November 25, 2016
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Jan. 20, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Jan. 27, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - March 24, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - March 17, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - March 31, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - April 7, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - April 14, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - March 10, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - March 3, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - February 3, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - February 10, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - February 17, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - February 24, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - April 21, 2017