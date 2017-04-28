HOT

Boston Celtics

After losing the first two games of the series, (and earning a spot on this lists’ “not” section) the Boston Celtics have turned the tables on the Chicago Bulls by winning three games in a row, two of them in Chicago. Let’s give credit to the scrappy Celtics players like Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley, who are leading this team, but also to Coach Brad Stevens, for benching Amir Johnson, who despite being a high profile signing two years ago, has produced little. The Celtics look to close out the Bulls and move on to the second round on Sunday.