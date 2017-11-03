HOT

Teamsters



Case in point why unions exist. Early Monday morning, fierce storms hit Rhode Island, knocking out power across the state. The announcement of school closures started trickling out, when districts realized they could not feasibly open schools, nor safely transport students back and forth, who may or may not have had electricity.

The problem? Bus drivers found themselves in a lurch. Numbers had already showed up at the bus yard that day, ready for a day of work, not having been told, in the case of Providence at the last minute, that school was canceled. Enter the Teamsters.

"Due to the unique circumstances surrounding the late cancellation of school on October 30, 2017, First Student has agreed to pay those Drivers who had reported, were in the process of arriving to work or were en route to the location the 2.75 hour contractual guarantee. This payment of 2.75 hours will not be included in the calculation of weekly overtime as the time was not actually worked by the Driver. Further, this payment is not applicable to any Driver not scheduled to work or who may have called out on October 30, 2017," wrote Teamsters Business Manager Nick Williams.

It's the City of Providence's prerogative to decide when to close schools; when it does so at the 11th hour, someone needs to pay.

