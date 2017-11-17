Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 17, 2017

Every Friday, GoLocalProv breaks down who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island politics, business, and sports.

Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a GoLocal team approach while encouraging readers to suggest nominees for who is "HOT" and who is "NOT."

Email GoLocal by midday on Thursday anyone you think should be tapped as "HOT" or "NOT."

Prev Next HOT Rhode Island ACLU While Providence Police, RI State Police and Governor Gina Raimondo all defended forty plus police cars chasing the wrong person and then shooting 43 bullets at a stopped vehicle, the RI ACLU has begun the process of deconstructing the facts of the incidents and raising question. “If you say that he was using the vehicle as a dangerous weapon then, I think you have to argue he was using the vehicle as a dangerous weapon the whole time, which would mean [police] could use deadly force any time there's a high-speed chase,” said Steve Brown, head of RI ACLU. “We tried to put all the information together. What concerned us in both news conferences is that officials said that although the investigation was ongoing they felt everything was done 'properly,” said Brown. There was no winner in any of these events. Prev Next HOT Women Leading This week, the YWCA recognized the talents of a range of Rhode Island's very best and most accomplished. The 2017 Women of Achievement honorees include LeeAnn Byrne, Alison Eichler, Anne Grant, Deloris Davis Grant, Marta Martinez, Pilar McCloud, Julie Nora, Elin Torell, Vanessa Volz, Henrietta Tonia White-Holder, and Chanda Womack. Prev Next HOT LOVE GoLocal is all in on love. This week we launched a new wedding channel: GoLocal Wedding — A Guide to Forever. The new integrated digital platform offers couples advice from the top experts in all aspects of wedding planning. The most insightful information is delivered to viewers and readers through video and articles on GoLocal’s new wedding channel. Even more - GoLocal is creating new social media tools to connect couples and their families with the best content and the leading and most creative thinkers. Prev Next HOT Dr. Donald Coustan Superstar Physician Donald Coustan of Jamestown was recognized as a “Giant in Obstetrics and Gynecology.” “This is a wonderful honor for Dr. Coustan and the hospital in general. Dr. Coustan, like so many of our physicians, works tirelessly every day to help improve the lives of women. Through his innovative work in the field of maternal-fetal medicine, and in particular his groundbreaking research on treating diabetes in pregnancy, he has impacted women’s health care in unique and valuable ways,” said Diane Rafferty, interim president and chief operating officer of Women & Infants Hospital, a Care New England Hospital. Coustan is an internationally recognized expert on the management of diabetes in pregnancy and is the author of over 200 research papers and scholarly publications. Prev Next HOT Boston Celtics The Celtics lose their free agent All-Star in the first 6 minutes of the first game. Lose the next and now have won 14 games in a row including an amazing comeback win against the World Champion Golden State Warriors. Thursday night on national TV, the Celts came back from 17 points down. Gotta love these Celtics. Prev Next HOT Governor Charlie Baker In October, the Commonwealth added almost 5,000 jobs (RI lost jobs). A recent WBUR poll found that 67 percent of Massachusetts voters approve of Charlie Baker's job performance and just 14 percent don't. "Baker, on the other hand, is viewed favorably by 70 percent of his fellow Republicans, 67 percent of unenrolled voters and 66 percent of Democrats," reports WBUR. Prev Next NOT Rhode Island’s Economy For the third consecutive month Rhode Island has lost jobs. While much of the country is enjoying growth, Rhode Island’s economic recovery is getting into a rut. The trend is not in the right direction and further fuels Rhode Islander’s frustration. Danger Ahead. Prev Next NOT World Cup NIT The ultimate tournament on the globe in sports has been the World Cup. The beautiful game enjoys the greatest competition. Now, some in U.S. Soccer are pitching the idea that the United State should host a tournament of the leading non-qualifying soccer teams. Clubs like U.S. Soccer and Italy who did not make the real tournament would play here. Yea, everyone gets a trophy. Prev Next NOT Moore, Franken and the Rest Creeps? Pervs? Losers? Sexual Abusers. One thing we now know for sure is that being a slimy, sexual abuser is a bi-partisan effort. Many on both sides think it would be nice if Alabama U.S. Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore would drop out of the race - and Democratic U.S. Senator Al Franken would resign his seat. Prev Next NOT Mayor Allan Fung Let's see... you lost for Governor in 2014 by just 14,000 votes and you announce you are running again and then you go turtle. With issues ranging from Federal tax reform, UHIP special master appointed, State Police chase controversy, poor job numbers, Fung has said nothing. Raimondo's $3 million war chest is intimidating, but that doesn't mean you can't express your views. That is free. Prev Next NOT RI Ethics Commission Governor Raimondo's Chief of Staff Brett Smiley owns companies that has clients coming before the Governor. Not one or two, but slews of elected officlas use Smiley's companies for political consutling services. This is been repeatedly flagged via a GoLocal investigation, but Smiley Inc. continues to operate in the office right next to the Governor's. As Common Cause has stated repeatedly, at a minimum, Smiley should have sought an Ethics Advisory Opinion, now the Ethics Commission's purpose looks perplexing. Prev Next NOT Sir Charles Charles Barkley dismissed the Boston Celtics and functionally called them pretenders before the tip-off of the Celtics and Warriors game. He gave the Celts no chance of winning. SEE VIDEO BELOW "They would not be favored in the Eastern Conference... I'm not sure they can beat Toronto or Washington." - Chuck on the Celtics pic.twitter.com/l7W06SrNsh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 17, 2017 Prev

