HOT

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung

Fung released a press release with substantive ideas - whether one supports the ideas or not, he deserves credit for putting a little meat on the bone.

He proposes:

First, Mayor Fung is proposing fundamental structural changes to government, including the creation of the Office of the Inspector General, instituting term limits similar to those in Cranston, and ending the delay tactics to finally give the Governor the authority for a line item veto.

Second, in the realm of social services, Mayor Fung will propose instituting photo IDs for EBT cards, closely following the Massachusetts model to ensure a proper balance of privacy and preventing fraud. Additionally, he will propose strengthening the work requirements for able bodied adults on the state welfare program, RI Works. Under a Fung administration, any able body adult, aged 18-59 will need to either work, be participating in a job training program, or perform community service activities at least 20 hours per week. Exemptions would be proposed for anyone with a chronically ill child, a parent with a dependent child under the age of 5, or those with acute medical issues. We want to create a faster pathway to successful employment, and off the state's safety net once these opportunities are realized.

“I am also acutely aware that this system cannot be put into place until the state has a functioning UHIP system, and fixing Raimondo’s disaster will be one of our top priorities,” said Fung in his release.

The third part of the program addresses elections reforms. In response to the over 3.6 million dollars in elections fines currently owed by elected officials, candidates, and political committees, Fung will propose that anyone who has outstanding fines imposed by the Board of Elections cannot appear on the ballot again until they are paid, or have entered into a payment plan with the Board. On top of this, he wants to address abuses of the emergency ballot, well highlighted by the Mayor after the 2016 election. As Governor, he will propose that all voters absolutely must show photo identification when coming to City Hall to fill out an emergency ballot. If it is a requirement on Election Day, it should be a requirement any other day of the year.