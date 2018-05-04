Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - May 4, 2018
Friday, May 04, 2018
Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a GoLocal team approach while encouraging readers to suggest nominees for who is "HOT" and who is "NOT."
Email GoLocal by midday on Thursday anyone you think should be tapped as "HOT" or "NOT." Email us HERE.
Related Slideshow: Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - May 4, 2018
HOT
Trinity Rep’s Ragtime
The best Trinity performance in years? Decades?
The cast of Trinity Rep's Ragtime visited the Alex and Ani Lounge and gave an amazing live performance of two of the songs from the critically celebrated show now playing in Providence.
Directed by Curt Columbus, the Tony Award-winning musical is based on the celebrated novel Ragtime. The play shines a light on all that has and hasn’t changed in America since the turn of the 20th century.
"In the early 1900s, optimism and possibility are as prevalent as burgeoning racial and social volatility. The lives of an upper-class white mother, a Jewish immigrant, and a bold African American musician from Harlem intersect in ways that profoundly affect their families’ fates. A passionate, vibrant, Tony Award-winning score heightens the tenderness and tension that will rouse and inspire audiences."
HOT
Potter League
You gotta love this story!
The Potter League for Animals dog announced that Bella has landed a job -- as a detection dog.
According to the Potter League, which is located in Middletown, Bella was adopted by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services K9 Unit and Sergeant Abbas.
The Potter League for Animals was founded in 1929 under the name, “Newport County League for Animals” in order to take charge of abandoned, sick, lame, overworked or cruelly treated animals.
The Potter League posted to Facebook:
“IT HAPPENED! It really happened! Bella landed herself a job as a detection dog! She has been adopted by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services K9 Unit! And here she is with her new handler Sergeant Abbas.
HOT
Bloody Mary’s for a Good Cause
Rich Pezzillo, who is the Executive Director of the New England Hemophilia Association, appeared on GoLocal to talk about the inaugural "Providence's Best Bloody Mary" competition at the Arcade on Sunday, May 20.
The New England Hemophilia Association is partnering with Rhode Island Food Fights for the event that will take place from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Providence bars currently registered include The Black Sheep, The Grange, New Harvest, Rogue Island Kitchen and Bar, TROOP, The Salted Slate, and Wara Wara Restaurant.
“Hemophilia is a rare clotting condition that most people know very little about. We are excited to partner with RI Food Fights to raise awareness about bleeding disorders while having fun with local Providence establishments. This event will decide who has the Best Bloody Mary in Providence and showcase many of the great things about downtown. We are proud to hold this inaugural event here in Providence,” said Pezzillo.
Tickets to attend Providence's Best Bloody Mary are $25 and include tokens to taste three-ounce pours.
HOT
RI Business Ranking
Give a little credit where credit is due.
The State of Rhode Island moved up ten spots in the national business rankings.
According to Chief Executive, Rhode Island is ranked as the 32nd best state for business in the U.S., up ten spots from last year’s ranking fo 42nd best.
HOT
Newport and Volvo
Brad Read with Sail Newport joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on LIVE to talk about the preparations underway for the Volvo Ocean Race to arrive in Newport next week.
Read spoke to village experience, and what visitors can expect, when the race village officially opens on Tuesday, May 8 at Fort Adams Park. Read also noted that there are unique viewing opportunities still available, from VIP watching areas to on-the-water spectator viewing with the RI Fast Ferry.
"Since 1973, the Volvo Ocean Race has provided the ultimate test of a team and a human adventure like no other. Over four decades it has kept an almost mythical hold over some of the greatest ever sailors – and the 2017-18 edition will take the teams 46,000 nautical miles around the world, across four oceans, touching six continents and 12 landmark Host Cities."
HOT
Cranston Mayor Allan Fung
Fung released a press release with substantive ideas - whether one supports the ideas or not, he deserves credit for putting a little meat on the bone.
He proposes:
First, Mayor Fung is proposing fundamental structural changes to government, including the creation of the Office of the Inspector General, instituting term limits similar to those in Cranston, and ending the delay tactics to finally give the Governor the authority for a line item veto.
Second, in the realm of social services, Mayor Fung will propose instituting photo IDs for EBT cards, closely following the Massachusetts model to ensure a proper balance of privacy and preventing fraud. Additionally, he will propose strengthening the work requirements for able bodied adults on the state welfare program, RI Works. Under a Fung administration, any able body adult, aged 18-59 will need to either work, be participating in a job training program, or perform community service activities at least 20 hours per week. Exemptions would be proposed for anyone with a chronically ill child, a parent with a dependent child under the age of 5, or those with acute medical issues. We want to create a faster pathway to successful employment, and off the state's safety net once these opportunities are realized.
“I am also acutely aware that this system cannot be put into place until the state has a functioning UHIP system, and fixing Raimondo’s disaster will be one of our top priorities,” said Fung in his release.
The third part of the program addresses elections reforms. In response to the over 3.6 million dollars in elections fines currently owed by elected officials, candidates, and political committees, Fung will propose that anyone who has outstanding fines imposed by the Board of Elections cannot appear on the ballot again until they are paid, or have entered into a payment plan with the Board. On top of this, he wants to address abuses of the emergency ballot, well highlighted by the Mayor after the 2016 election. As Governor, he will propose that all voters absolutely must show photo identification when coming to City Hall to fill out an emergency ballot. If it is a requirement on Election Day, it should be a requirement any other day of the year.
NOT
PawSox
Cooking the numbers?
The Pawtucket Red Sox are inflating their attendance by as much as 300 percent. A GoLocal review of the reported attendance versus the actual number of paid in-stadium fans raises questions about the financial viability of the proposed financing scheme now being considered by the Rhode Island General Assembly.
The PawSox reported attendance to the International League was 2,328 for Tuesday night's game, and when pressed by GoLocal on the attendance number they were told by a PawSox spokesperson that the turnstile count was 1,444, but according to photos taken at McCoy, the attendance was approximately 400. PawSox officials refused to explain how the team's turnstile number could be 1,000 fans higher -- or more than 300 percent.
The “true” number of fans actually buying tickets is critical to the financial model that supports the proposed legislation now pending in the House of Representatives. The legislation already passed the State Senate. The number of tickets is one factor, but the number who attend is even more important as it is tied to the revenue generated by parking, food and drink, and souvenirs.
NOT
Cable Car
A nice little part of Providence is about is about to “die.”
In a letter to friends of the movie house - the owners of the Cable Car Cinema issued the following statement announcing the closing.
A Letter to the Friends, Fans and Long-Time Customers of the Cable Car Cinema:
Change. It is a word that evokes strong and conflicting emotions. Fear, Excitement, Dread. Exhilaration. By its nature it is unknown and represents loss. Change reminds us of the temporal nature of the human condition which includes all human endeavors. All is temporary.
After a 42 year run - it is time for the Cable Car Cinema to change. May 27th, 2018 will be the last day of operation at 204 South Main Street. This news will no doubt leave many people stunned and distraught as this local institution known as “the theater with the couches” has been a cultural anchor in Providence that has been recognized both locally and nationally for “its unique character, historic significance, and continued commitment to excellence in film programming and exhibition.
Related Articles
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 12, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 5, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 19, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 26, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - February 2, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - December 29, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - December 22, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - December 1, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - December 8, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - December 15, 2017
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - February 9, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - February 16, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - April 6, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - March 30, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - April 13, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - April 20, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - March 23, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - March 16, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - February 23, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - March 2, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - March 9, 2018
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - April 27, 2018