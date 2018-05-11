Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - May 11, 2018

Every Friday, GoLocalProv breaks down who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island politics, business, and sports.

Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a GoLocal team approach while encouraging readers to suggest nominees for who is "HOT" and who is "NOT."

Email GoLocal by midday on Thursday anyone you think should be tapped as "HOT" or "NOT." Email us HERE.

Prev Next HOT Boston Celtics Lose a superstar - no problem. Lose a second superstar for the season - keep going. A few more injuries - not a problem. The very young and talented Boston Celtics now play LeBron and the Cavs for a chance to go to the NBA Finals. You've got to love this team. Prev Next HOT RI Economy We all love to criticize, but the reality is that the Rhode Island economy is picking up some momentum. Low unemployment, commercial construction, housing prices up and away. It has some holes, but overall it is a lot better than it has been at any time in the past decade. Prev Next HOT Volvo Ocean Race For the second time in three years, Newport, Rhode Island is the only stopover for the Volvo Ocean Race in the United States. The global race is pure competition and the experience in Newport for global and local visitors is unmatched. Prev Next HOT RI Red Cross "On Saturday, May 5th, the Rhode Island Red Cross installed over 1,000 smoke detectors. The smoke detectors were installed free of charge in Cranston, Providence, Pawtucket, Johnston, Warwick and Central Falls. Over two hundred volunteers installed the detectors and provided fire safety instructions in the hope of saving lives from house fires," according to Jim Calbi, RI Red Cross Board Member.

Prev Next NOT Dunkin’ Donuts Center Looking to go to a great summer concert. Don’t look to the Dunk — the building will be dark nearly all summer. Prev Next NOT Brad Marchand The Bruins star forward turned into a creepy licker during the playoffs. His bizarre behavior, which can only be identified as disgusting, was un-defendable. Always a talented scorer and a player who plays on the edge, but this time he crossed over the line. Prev Next NOT Town and Country Magazine First, they invited Monica Lewinsky to attend an event. Then, when Bill Clinton announced he was attending the event, they then uninvited Lewinsky. Prev Next NOT Brady Sullivan The New Hampshire developer that has received tens of millions in historic tax credits in RI is now being investigated by the Fire Marshal and the U.S. EPA. The doctor who has examined many of the existing and former residents of one of the company's apartment buildings in Coventry says the building is a "health cluster" as so many are sick. Prev Next NOT Blue Cross & Blue Shield of RI A federal court case filed by Massachusetts healthcare company Steward Healthcare against Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island received a major boost recently when federal court Judge Will Smith, in a highly detailed and condemning decision, rejected Blue Cross’ motion to dismiss the suit. The implications of the decision set the stage for a case that could be worth tens of millions for Steward according to attorneys close to the case. The anti-trust suit against Blue Cross carries with it treble damages. The implications could be massive for Blue Cross. Blue Cross has been under fire recently for violating the tenets of its tax stabilization agreement with the city of Providence and rate hikes. Prev

