Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - May 11, 2018
Friday, May 11, 2018
Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a GoLocal team approach while encouraging readers to suggest nominees for who is "HOT" and who is "NOT."
Email GoLocal by midday on Thursday anyone you think should be tapped as "HOT" or "NOT." Email us HERE.
HOT
RI Red Cross
"On Saturday, May 5th, the Rhode Island Red Cross installed over 1,000 smoke detectors. The smoke detectors were installed free of charge in Cranston, Providence, Pawtucket, Johnston, Warwick and Central Falls. Over two hundred volunteers installed the detectors and provided fire safety instructions in the hope of saving lives from house fires," according to Jim Calbi, RI Red Cross Board Member.
NOT
Brady Sullivan
The New Hampshire developer that has received tens of millions in historic tax credits in RI is now being investigated by the Fire Marshal and the U.S. EPA. The doctor who has examined many of the existing and former residents of one of the company's apartment buildings in Coventry says the building is a "health cluster" as so many are sick.
NOT
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of RI
A federal court case filed by Massachusetts healthcare company Steward Healthcare against Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island received a major boost recently when federal court Judge Will Smith, in a highly detailed and condemning decision, rejected Blue Cross’ motion to dismiss the suit.
The implications of the decision set the stage for a case that could be worth tens of millions for Steward according to attorneys close to the case. The anti-trust suit against Blue Cross carries with it treble damages. The implications could be massive for Blue Cross.
Blue Cross has been under fire recently for violating the tenets of its tax stabilization agreement with the city of Providence and rate hikes.
