Speaker Nick Mattiello

Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello is calling on the Rhode Island Ethics Commission to improve transparency. Mattiello will introduce legislation on Tuesday forcing the Ethics Commission to post all elected and appointed officials financial disclosure forms online.

A GoLocal review published on Thursday found that the forms are only available during the agencies working hours and can sometimes take days to send out the forms.

The Ethics Commission has refused to post the forms of 4,400 elected and appointed officials in Rhode Island.

“The Ethics Commission, like all departments and agencies throughout the state, should have public records accessible on their websites. As public servants, we are all required to fill out the Yearly Financial Disclosure Statements and the public should not be forced to obtain them only during business hours,” said Mattiello.

“Legislation will soon be introduced to compel the Ethics Commission to place these statements on their website beginning with the 2017 forms due on April 27, 2018.”