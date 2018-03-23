HOT

GoLocal Sports

When it comes to breaking the biggest stories in College Basketball GoLocal has a pretty good streak.

This week, GoLocal was the first in the country to report that UConn was hiring Dan Hurley — three days ahead of the ESPNs of the world. GoLocal was first to report Cooley’s hiring, Baron’s firing, and now Hurley’s bolting.

GoLocal was first to report:

EXCLUSIVE: URI Hires Hurley

Friday, March 16, 2012

Scott Cordischi, GoLocalProv Sports Editor

GoLocalProv.com has learned that former Wagner men’s basketball coach Danny Hurley has accepted the job to become the new men’s basketball coach at the University of Rhode Island. While URI has yet to officially announce the deal, sources tell GoLocalProv.com that Hurley will sign a multi-year deal to succeed Jim Baron in Kingston and that the deal could be worth just over $735,000 per season which would be in line with the median salary in the Atlantic Ten Conference.

EXCLUSIVE: Baron Out at URI

Sunday, March 12, 2012

GoLocalProv Sports Staff

Jim Baron will be fired as early as today by the University of Rhode Island according to multiple sources.. Baron just completed his 11th season at URI and was never able to take the Rams to the NCAA Tournament. This year Baron's team finished 7-24 - a major disappointment for the Rams.

Sources close to the University's athletic program tell GoLocal that Baron final years of his contract will be paid by booster money - not paid with University funds.

EXCLUSIVE: Ed Cooley PC’s Top Choice

Sunday, March 13, 2011

Scott Cordischi, GoLocalProv Sports Editor

Are you ready to drink the “Cool”-Aid Friar fans? Are you “Cool” with Ed being your new head coach?

Whether you are or are not is irrelevant because Providence College has made Fairfield’s Ed Cooley their top and only target in their search for a new men’s basketball coach.

Athletic Director Bob Driscoll has summoned former Big East Commissioner Mike Tranghese to be his point man in a search for a new head coach and apparently Cooley is his top choice.