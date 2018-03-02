HOT

WARNING: Civil Discourse Wins Out

In a period of hate mongering, a politically charged fight between a brewer and a conservative group turned into a classy apology and a gracious acceptance.

As GoLocal first reported, on Wednesday, Sean Larkin of Revival Brewery took to Facebook to publicly cancel an event scheduled for that evening by the local chapter of America's Future Foundation, after seeing an Instagram post that accused AFF of being white supremacists -- which representatives from AFF not only strong refuted, but called out Revival for stifling free speech.

Then something happened -- an apology.

"We're happy to see Mr. Larkin has apologized, and look forward to seeing everyone at AFF-RI's event in March," said Larry Gillheeney with AFF.

Apology Made

Larkin posted the following on Thursday morning:

Morning all.

Yesterday was a whirlwind of information and emotions.

It started with folks accusing my company of supporting "White Supremacy". This is an accusation that I'm sure most of you would agree is disturbing.

Blindly and without a major investigation into the group's background, I made a vague statement this is still up and posted in its unedited form.

For that, I owe the AFF an apology.

I have spoken to people inside and outside of their organization, who understand why I acted the way I did initially.

While I may not be a supporter of their organization, and I don't believe in crushing progressives as advertised in their event for the gathering, they do deserve an apology.

Please take this a formal apology of statements made on my personal page, I have no formal proof nor do I suspect anyone in the AFF Rhode Island Chapter to be racist or have any ties to "White Supremacy". My initial reactions on the matter were fueled by misinformation and I and we as a company made statements before all the facts were clear.

Thanks to Luis Vargas for the guidance on this matter.