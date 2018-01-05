NOT

The ACLU of Rhode Island has filed a class-action lawsuit claiming that participants in a Medicaid program run by the state are not being given proper notice before being kicked off the program, leading to a loss of income.

It is another UHIP disaster and another, if possible, blackeye for Governor Gina Raimondo.

The suit says that the loss of income puts low-income residents “at risk of losing their homes and their utilities and deprives them of funds needed for their daily living expenses, including food.”

“State officials keep on talking about how hard they are working to fix UHIP. Nobody should find that response acceptable anymore. It’s been fifteen long months for many of the state’s poorest residents, so our response is: you clearly aren’t working hard enough,” says ACLU of Rhode Island executive director Steven Brown.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court by ACLU of RI volunteer attorney Ellen Saideman on Wednesday, involves the Medicaid Payment Program (MPP).

The two named plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Christopher Scherwitz and John Figuried.

According to the lawsuit, Scherwitz receives Social Security Disability because of his disabilities. Last June, his MPP benefits stopped, and the Social Security Administration began taking $134 out of his benefit check every month. The suit claims he never received any advance written notice from the State that his MPP benefits would stop, and the reduction in benefits has required him to borrow money from his mother, who as a result, has fallen behind in her own utility payments and fears a utility shutoff.

Figuried is 82 years old, and he receives Social Security benefits because of his age, and has received MPP benefits for many years. In October, he received a notice from the State that his MPP benefits would be ending as of October 31, but the space on the notice for the reasons why his benefits were ending was blank.

The lawsuit argues that the state’s failure to “provide adequate advance written notice and opportunity to request a fair hearing to MPP recipients prior to terminating their MPP benefits violates” federal Medicaid laws and the clients’ rights to due process.