Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 12, 2018

Every Friday, GoLocalProv breaks down who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island politics, business, and sports.

Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a GoLocal team approach while encouraging readers to suggest nominees for who is "HOT" and who is "NOT."

Email GoLocal by midday on Thursday anyone you think should be tapped as "HOT" or "NOT." Email us HERE.

Related Slideshow: Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 12, 2018

Prev Next HOT New England Tech It's not every day that Rhode Island gets a top ranking -- so when a local institution of higher education gets a Top 20 U.S. News and World Report nod, people notice. Dr. Douglas Sherman, Senior Vice President, and Provost, at New England Institute of Technology, appeared on GoLocal LIVE following U.S. News & World Report release of its “2018 Best Online Programs” -- which ranked New England Tech in the top 20 in the country. Of the 357 schools that were ranked for their online bachelor of science degree programs, New England Institute of Technology (NEIT) was the only Rhode Island university that ranked in the top 20 and one of only two universities in New England that also ranked in the top 20.

Prev Next HOT John Methia ABC6 Director of Broadcast Operations John Methia is leaving his position at the station. At the underfunded and understaffed station, Methia was a rock star and leader for generations and decades. Methia has been with ABC6 for 37 years and will move on to work with his company “Sociable.” The company will be producing “Caught in Providence,” which will be distributed by National Syndicator Debmar-Mercury. As GoLocalProv reported, the show will launch on Fox Television Stations in the fall of 2018. Prev Next HOT Ikea GoLocal’s story unveiling that Ikea, the Swedish furniture and home goods store, is looking at Warwick, Rhode Island as a potential site for a new location, simply, went viral. The super, duper sized stores which are three to fours times as large as a Home Depot would create some excitement and a boost to the floundering retail industry. Plus, on average they employ 300 full-time employees per store. People love the store. Prev Next HOT New England Revolution Stadium GoLocal tracked down Jonathan Kraft, President of Kraft Industries, to confirm that the New England Revolution are pressing forward with a new soccer-only stadium. Kraft told GoLocal's News Editor Kate Nagle that the team is looking to have a location announced by the end of the year. Further, GoLocal has learned that Providence is under consideration. Wouldn't it be nice to be a major league city? Prev Next HOT Soup New England might just be getting over some record freezing temps, but there's plenty of winter left for warm soup -- and thankfully there's no shortage of good local options, which GoLocal featured this week. Rick Simone of The Taste took a look at some of the best Rhode Island soups on the show on Wednesday, but there are plenty more to be had.

So support your local restaurant or sandwich shop -- or pick up brands like Blount's at the store -- and enjoy the winter warmers that Rhode Islanders had a hand in crafting. After all, spring is right around the corner. We hope.

Prev Next HOT Tom Coderre Veteran Rhode Island and national political operative Tom Coderre is joining Governor Raimondo's office to oversee addiction and opioid coordination. Coderre, who had served in Rhode Island Senate and then as then-Senate President Teresa Paiva-Weed's Chief of Staff, will provide general Senior Advisor work, especially legislative strategy and relationships, according to Raimondo spokesperson David Ortiz. Coderre had previously served as chief of staff and senior advisor to the Assistant Secretary at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) from 2014 until January 2017 where he led the team that produced Facing Addiction in America: The Surgeon General’s Report on Alcohol, Drugs, and Health. He has a had a long career in both RI and DC -- all while battling addiction. Prev Next NOT Trump's Shithole Countries Comments President Trump's reported comments on Thursday about immigrants coming from "shithole" countries caused a proverbial shit storm -- for obvious reasons. According to multiple reports, 'Trump grew frustrated with lawmakers Thursday in the Oval Office when they discussed protecting immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal, according to several people briefed on the meeting. “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to countries mentioned by the lawmakers. To anyone from those countries - the President of the United States doesn't need to malign entire nations in offhanded comments.

Prev Next NOT Twin River and Drug Crimes The number of Twin River employees getting arrested for drug-related crimes continues to grow and has to raise concerns about employee screening at the state's full-service casino. Drugs and gaming don’t mix and draws questions about the oversight at the facility. Since November the number of RI State Police arrests of Twin River employees tied to drug crimes is now up to five. Is it time for a broader review? Prev Next NOT Jack Reed RI’s senior Senator’s Tweet that Sheldon Whitehouse does or will work in a bipartisan approach like iconic Senator John Chafee is bizarre hyperbole and the very definition of #FakePR. According to the Lugar Center at Georgetown University, Whitehouse is now and has been one of the most partisan, none willing to work across the aisle with the GOP, of nearly any senator who served in Washington D.C. in the past twenty plus years. Washington desperately needs bipartisan leadership in Congress, but RI’s duo of Senators ranks 49th out of 50. Whitehouse ranks 210 out of 240 and Chafee ranked 15th. Prev Next NOT Marijuana Industry U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions changed the game for all the venture capitalists and business folks in the marijuana industry. It is now all illegal. The implications for the variety of state laws being inconsistent with federal law has thrown the entire industry into confusion. For Rhode Island, which was considering legalization and taxation, the golden goose maybe now covered in oil (hash oil?). Prev Next NOT Dunkin' No Donuts? One of New England's favorite brands is looking more like a disjointed corporate global pile of munchkins. It is hard to keep up with all the new edicts coming out of Dunkin’ corporate headquarters and if you can keep track you must be an analyst at some consulting. The conglomerate has tested in California dropping the word “Donut” from the name. No final word on name shortening. Consultants must be analyzing the data. The once small New England chain is big, brawny and global…and getting more so every day. Prev

HOT

HOT

HOT

HOT

HOT

HOT

HOT

HOT

HOT

HOT

HOT

HOT

NOT

NOT

NOT

NOT

NOT

NOT

NOT

NOT

NOT Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.